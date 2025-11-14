



The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will jointly organise the CSIR–ISRO Space Meet 2025 on 17th November 2025 at Hotel Radisson Blu Atria, Bangalore.





The event aims to strengthen cooperation between India’s premier scientific and space institutions in advancing human spaceflight research, microgravity studies, and space technology innovations that align with India’s vision for self-reliance in space exploration.





The meet will be organised under the leadership of Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) & Director General, CSIR, and Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space & Chairman, ISRO. Around 150 to 200 delegates, including scientists, technologists, astronauts, and representatives from national and international organisations, are expected to participate.





Dignitaries such as the Consul General of France in Bangalore, officials from DRDO, ISRO, IISc, IAF, and experts from the European Space Agency (ESA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the French Space Agency (CNES) will also attend the event.





The CSIR–ISRO Space Meet 2025 will focus on integrating CSIR’s multidisciplinary research with ISRO’s mission-driven technological needs. The conference will cover key areas of collaboration such as human spaceflight physiology, biomedical instrumentation, materials science, life sciences in microgravity, and advanced systems for spacecraft maintenance and operation.





The discussions will also explore innovations in areas such as the growth of plants in space, development of space food, microfluidics, ceramic metamaterials, and microbial corrosion prevention.





The event will feature experience-sharing sessions by Indian astronauts, including Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (Retd.), India’s first astronaut and Group Captain Prasanth B Nair, ISRO astronaut. A special video message from Jean-François Clervoy, European Space Agency astronaut and veteran of NASA’s Space Shuttle missions, will also be presented.





International experts from ESA, JAXA, CNES, and French research institutions will contribute to sessions on space physiology, bioengineering, and humanitarian applications of space-based technologies.





The National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR–NAL), Bangalore, is the nodal organising institute for the event. As India’s premier aerospace research establishment under CSIR, NAL has made significant contributions to the nation’s space and defence programmes.





Its expertise in aerodynamics, structural design, aerospace materials, and flight testing has supported ISRO and DRDO in developing indigenous technologies essential for mission success. NAL’s sustained efforts in creating lightweight composite materials, advanced airframe structures, and simulation systems continue to play a vital role in strengthening India’s capabilities in aerospace and space engineering.





Through this initiative, CSIR and ISRO seek to build stronger research linkages across scientific institutions and foster an ecosystem that promotes innovation in space medicine, human factors engineering, and translational technologies for societal benefit.





The deliberations during the meet are expected to chart a collaborative roadmap for future human spaceflight missions and identify new avenues for joint R&D in space science and technology.





CSIR–ISRO Space Meet 2025 represents a major step forward in advancing India’s scientific innovation, technological self-reliance, and international collaboration in space research. It also reflects the nation’s broader commitment to achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047, where Indian science and technology continue to play a transformative role in global progress.





