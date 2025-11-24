The Indian Navy officially commissioned INS Mahe on 24 November 2025 at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. INS Mahe is the first of eight Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft indigenously designed and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), highlighting India’s growing naval self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.​





Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony. He expressed his best wishes for the ship’s safe voyages, successful missions, and the steadfast service of her crew. General Dwivedi remarked that INS Mahe "carries not just the hopes of the Navy but the collective faith of a nation that stands behind her".​





INS Mahe is designed as a ‘Silent Hunter’ for the Western Seaboard, prioritising stealth, firepower, and mobility to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols and secure India's critical maritime approaches. At approximately 78 metres and displacing around 1,100 tons, it integrates torpedoes, multifunctional anti-submarine rockets, radars, and advanced sonar systems. It is powered by a diesel engine-waterjet propulsion combination to ensure high manoeuvrability with a low acoustic signature, ideal for operations in shallow coastal waters.​





General Dwivedi highlighted the significance of this milestone as a reflection of India’s transformation into a "Builders’ Navy" that designs, constructs, and sustains its own combat platforms. Currently, over 75% of the Indian Navy's capital acquisitions are indigenously sourced, spanning warships, submarines, high sonar, and weapon systems. He praised CSL’s professionalism and excellence in delivering INS Mahe and emphasised the responsibility of the ship’s commanding officer and crew as custodians of her fighting spirit.​





Emphasising jointness among the armed forces, General Dwivedi cited Operation Sindoor as an example of the strength derived from synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force. He stressed that India’s national security depends on the integrated operational capability from sea to land to air, and across domains including information warfare and joint logistics. This jointness is crucial in the era of multi-domain operations to safeguard the nation’s strategic interests from Ladakh to the Indian Ocean.​





INS Mahe’s commissioning marks a significant leap in India’s maritime domain awareness, underwater combat capability, and coastal security grid. Its induction supports the Navy’s ambitions for a formidable, multi-dimensional, networked force capable of dominating regional seas and securing India’s littoral zone—the vital expanse of maritime frontier.​





INS Mahe embodies indigenous technological innovation, enhancing India’s maritime defence posture while reaffirming the strategic collaboration across the armed forces to ensure sovereignty and operational readiness in diverse domains.​





Agencies







