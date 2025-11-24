



India is undergoing a fundamental transformation in its national security doctrine, moving away from decades of predictable restraint towards a far more assertive posture rooted in pre-emption, coercive leverage, and strategic autonomy.





Military scholar John Spencer and foreign policy expert Dr Lauren Dagan Amoss mark this change as a "doctrinal threshold" that reshapes deterrence dynamics in South Asia.​





For years, India's calibrated but limited responses to major terrorist attacks originating from Pakistan — such as the Uri attack in 2016, Balakot in 2019, and Pahalgam in 2025 — were grounded in restrained retaliation aimed at preventing escalation. However, this predictability enabled terrorists to prepare for subsequent attacks, making the doctrine of restraint a strategic vulnerability rather than an advantage.​





Operation Sindoor in 2025 encapsulates this doctrinal shift. In response to a high-casualty terrorist assault, India launched a rapid, wide-ranging military campaign targeting terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir using deep strikes, drone swarms, loitering munitions, and precision long-range fires.





This operation, conducted solely with domestically developed systems like BrahMos missiles and Akashteer air defence units, symbolised India's readiness to exercise pre-emptive strike capability as a sovereign right without waiting for international validation or prolonged attribution processes.​





The shift is institutional and enduring rather than episodic. India's deterrence posture has evolved into a pattern-based approach that aligns with public expectations for swift and decisive retaliation, reducing political space for restraint.





Nuclear doctrine has also adapted, with India maintaining its No First Use policy but signalling greater ambiguity, shifting from assured retaliation to "assured punishment," backed by strategic capabilities such as MIRVs, cannisterised missiles, and routine SSBN patrols. This recalibrated posture aims to diminish adversary miscalculations.​





Diplomatically, India has rejected external mediation in its ongoing ceasefire talks with Pakistan, treating regional crises as internal matters requiring security-centric solutions. The suspension of historic agreements like the Indus Waters Treaty further reflects a strategic use of resource-sharing arrangements as coercive leverage to reinforce India's security narrative.​





Additionally, Operation Sindoor sent a clear message to China — referred to as the "silent second audience" — through the neutralisation of Chinese-origin weapons, signalling India's operational advantage and strategic deterrence message in a broader regional context.​





In sum, India is deliberately rewriting its strategic playbook, embodying a coherent and assertive security doctrine. It emphasises deterrence through swift pre-emption, integrated technological warfare, and diplomatic recalibration, all designed to secure India’s national interests on its own terms. This marks a new era of coercive clarity that challenges long-held norms of strategic restraint in South Asia.​





Based On NDTV Report







