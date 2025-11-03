SHAR mission centre during the launch of India's Naval military satellite CMS-03





The Indian Navy is set to receive a significant boost in satellite communication capabilities with the launch of the indigenously developed GSAT-7R (CMS-03) communication satellite by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





The mission underscores India’s expanding space-based infrastructure for maritime defence and its drive toward technological self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, GSAT-7R weighs 4,410 kilograms, making it the heaviest communication satellite yet built by India. Designed and developed entirely with indigenous technology, the satellite integrates several state-of-the-art components tailored to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy.





Equipped with advanced transponders, GSAT-7R offers high-capacity bandwidth across multiple communication bands. It supports secure voice, data, and video links, enabling seamless communication between naval ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres. The satellite extends robust coverage over the Indian Ocean Region, greatly enhancing the Navy’s domain awareness and real-time operational coordination.





The Ministry of Defence described GSAT-7R as a “symbol of India’s technological determination to protect maritime interests,” noting its strategic relevance in the context of evolving security dynamics in the Indian Ocean. The CMS-03, as the operational designation of the satellite, will ensure reliable communication even in contested environments, further strengthening India’s maritime command-and-control capabilities.





The satellite was launched aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket, India’s most powerful operational launch vehicle, known for its successful role in the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Standing 43.5 metres tall and with a lift-off mass of 642 tons, the LVM3 employs a three-stage propulsion system to deliver payloads into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).





The launch sequence included eight critical phases, culminating in the separation of CMS-03 from the rocket at an altitude of around 179 kilometres and at a velocity approaching 10 kilometres per second. This marks the fifth operational flight of the LVM3 vehicle, cementing its reliability for high-capacity geostationary and interplanetary missions.





The GSAT-7R mission enhances the Navy’s ability to operate cohesively across dispersed maritime assets, facilitating a network-centric operational approach. Together with earlier satellites like GSAT-7A, the new platform consolidates India’s independent space-based communication network for defence services, reducing reliance on external systems and ensuring secure bandwidth for mission-critical operations.





GSAT-7R (CMS-03) Mission Summary





Parameter Details Satellite Name GSAT-7R (CMS-03) Operator Indian Navy (Communication Satellite) Developer Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Launch Vehicle LVM3-M5 (Geosynchronous Mission) Launch Site Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota Launch Time 5:26 PM IST Weight 4,410 kg Orbit Type Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) Coverage Area Indian Ocean Region and Indian Landmass Payload Multi-band transponders for voice, data, and video communication Communication Bands Multiple, including Ku and S bands (classified configuration) Mission Duration Estimated 12–15 years Vehicle Height 43.5 metres Lift-off Mass of LVM3 642 tons Separation Altitude Approximately 179 km Separation Velocity Around 10 km/s Key Objectives Strengthen naval communication links, enhance maritime domain awareness, ensure secure connectivity across ships, submarines, aircraft, and operations centres Strategic Significance Expands India’s indigenous defence satellite network, supports Aatmanirbhar Bharat drive, enhances surveillance and coordination over Indian Ocean Region





Integration With Earlier Defence Satellites





GSAT-7R forms the next step in India’s secure military communication network, complementing earlier systems such as GSAT-7 and GSAT-7A. Together, these platforms provide layered, resilient coverage for India’s armed forces, integrating naval, air, and land-based assets under a unified communication framework.





The original GSAT-7, commissioned in 2013, focused on providing dedicated bandwidth to the Indian Navy, linking warships, aircraft, and command posts across the Indian Ocean. GSAT-7A, launched in 2018, extended similar capability to the Indian Air Force and Army Aviation, enabling real-time data-sharing and joint operations through network-centric warfare architectures.





GSAT-7R builds on these foundations by introducing higher bandwidth capacity, improved encryption, and expanded multi-band coverage. Its advanced transponders and digital signal processing allow seamless inter-satellite networking and interoperability across different defence communication nodes. This integration supports simultaneous operations over wider maritime zones, enhancing tracking, targeting, and surveillance efficiency.





The satellite also marks a move toward fully indigenous military space infrastructure, reducing external dependence and bolstering secure communication resilience against electronic interference. With the GSAT-7R now operational, India’s space‑based defence communication system achieves a tri‑services integration model, ensuring faster decision cycles and mission coordination across the nation’s strategic theatre.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







