



The Government of Bangladesh has formally acknowledged India's remarks regarding the potential visit of Islamic scholar Zakir Naik to Dhaka, stating that New Delhi's comments have been duly noted. Foreign Ministry spokesperson SM Mahbubul Alam made this statement on Sunday, affirming that Bangladesh is aware of Indian concerns surrounding the issue.





Alam emphasised that no country should shelter fugitives or individuals wanted by another nation. In his comments to ANI, he said that all countries, including India, are expected to adhere to mutual principles of law and accountability, especially with regard to persons accused or under investigation elsewhere.





The issue arose following a Facebook post by Spark Event Management, a private company that announced plans to host Dr Zakir Naik for a tour in Bangladesh in 2025. The firm claimed to be the sole authorised organiser of the cleric’s events and stated that the programme would take place with official permission from the Government of Bangladesh and relevant authorities.





However, the interim administration in Dhaka, led by Nobel laureate and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has not confirmed whether Naik’s visit will be allowed. The government has maintained a cautious stance, avoiding any definitive statement amid growing questions about the cleric’s status and India’s pending extradition request.





AFM Khalid Hossain, adviser to the interim administration on religious affairs, clarified that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Foreign and Home Ministries. He said that a delegation seeking permission for Zakir Naik’s visit had approached him, but he directed them to the appropriate ministries responsible for such decisions.





Separately, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain commented that he was not aware of any approved visit by controversial figures such as Zakir Naik. His remarks further indicate that the government has yet to take an official position on the proposed tour.





The situation underscores a delicate diplomatic balance between Bangladesh and India, as Dhaka weighs domestic sentiments alongside regional security considerations and bilateral relations concerning Naik, who is wanted in India on charges related to alleged hate speech and money laundering.





Based On ANI Report







