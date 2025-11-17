



The Indian Navy is set to commission INS Mahe, the first of eight Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), on 24 November 2025 at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.





The vessel, constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), marks a major stride forward in India’s pursuit of indigenous naval capability under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Designed for operations in shallow waters, INS Mahe integrates speed, stealth and versatility in a compact 78-metre hull. With a displacement of approximately 1,100 tonnes, the ship possesses the agility required for high-tempo anti-submarine and coastal defence missions in India’s littoral zones.





Delivered to the Indian Navy on 23 October 2025, INS Mahe represents an advanced generation of surface combatants optimised for undersea warfare. Its mission spectrum includes underwater surveillance, coastal patrol, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), and mine-laying operations—all essential elements in safeguarding India’s maritime boundaries and economic zones.





The vessel’s combat systems feature next-generation sonar and radar suites designed for precision detection and tracking of hostile submarines and sub-surface threats. Armament includes light-weight torpedoes and multifunctional ASW rockets, allowing the ship to neutralise underwater targets effectively within constrained coastal environments.





With an indigenous content surpassing 80 percent, the Mahe-class exemplifies India’s progress in warship design, modular construction, and integration. Its locally developed components—ranging from propulsion and control systems to the combat management suite—highlight the maturing synergy between naval designers, public-sector shipyards, and domestic industry partners.





Each Mahe-class ship carries a distinct design philosophy focused on rapid response, acoustic discretion, and high endurance. This makes the class particularly suited for deterrence operations, port defence, and protection of offshore assets. The shallow-draught hull enables operation in constrained waterways, enhancing coverage around coastal installations and chokepoints.





Symbolically, INS Mahe draws its name from the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast. Its crest displays an ‘Urumi,’ a flexible sword used in Kalarippayattu martial art, emblematic of agility, precision and lethal fluidity—characteristics reflected in the ship’s design and operational role.





The upcoming commissioning will not only reinforce the Navy’s undersea warfare capability but also highlight India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The Mahe-class program strengthens the Navy’s coastal ASW fleet while reducing dependence on foreign-origin platforms, a strategic advantage as regional submarine numbers continue to grow.





Following INS Mahe, seven more vessels of the class are under various stages of construction at CSL, with progressive deliveries planned through 2027. The series will form a vital component of the Navy’s coastal security architecture, replacing older-generation Abhay-class corvettes and enhancing India’s ability to monitor and respond to evolving sub-surface challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.





Together, these ships will underpin India’s littoral defence network—fast, stealthy and indigenously built to operate where the nation’s maritime security begins: in its coastal waters.





Technical Annex: INS Mahe (ASW-SWC)





General Characteristics





Shipbuilder: Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi Class & Type: Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft Length: 78 metres Beam: Approximately 11 metres Displacement: Around 1,100 tonnes Draught: Under 3 metres (optimised for shallow-water operations) Crew Complement: About 60 personnel Propulsion and Performance Propulsion: Diesel-based twin-shaft configuration with controllable-pitch propeller Powerplant: Two high-output marine diesel engines (estimated combined power over 6 MW) Speed: Capable of 25 knots top speed Range: Approximately 1,800 nautical miles at 14 knots cruising speed Endurance: 14 days without refuelling





Combat Systems And Armament: Primary Role: Anti-Submarine Warfare, Coastal Defence, and Littoral Surveillance

Weapons Suite: Lightweight torpedoes (indigenous acoustic homing class)

Multi-Functional ASW Rocket Launchers

Optionally fitted 30 mm Remote Weapon Station for self-defence

Mine-laying rails for precision-lay patterns in coastal approaches

Countermeasures: Decoy launchers and soft-kill systems for torpedo defence

Sensors And Electronic Systems: Sonar: Indigenous medium-frequency hull-mounted sonar for active/passive tracking

Radar: Multi-function surveillance radar and surface navigation systems

ESM and EW Suite: Electronic support measures enabling detection of hostile emissions

Combat Management System: Digital integrated CMS for sensor fusion, threat assessment and weapon control

Communication: Fully networked data link for secure communication with shore bases and other fleet units

Mission And Strategic Role: The Mahe-class serves as the first fully indigenous, shallow-water ASW series designed to secure India’s nearshore maritime domain. Its small profile and low noise signature make it vital for tracking diesel-electric submarines operating in coastal waters—a growing threat in the Indian Ocean Region. The class strengthens India’s undersea deterrence grid and contributes to layered maritime defence in conjunction with larger ASW frigates and P-8I patrol aircraft.





Based On ANI Report







