



Despite persisting global volatility and the ripple effects of tariff tensions led by the United States, India continues to demonstrate robust economic resilience. The consistent expansion of its GDP stands out as a bright spot in a world economy marred by sluggish recovery and trade fragmentation.





World Bank Lead Economist Aurélien Krus lauded India's sustained growth trajectory, describing it as the "fastest-growing large economy" in the world.





According to Krus, India’s economy is projected to expand between 6 percent and 7 percent in the foreseeable future—an outlook that reflects strong domestic demand, fiscal discipline, and steady policy implementation.





Krus emphasised that achieving a double-digit growth rate of 10 percent would represent the next major milestone for India. To reach such a target, he advised, the country must deepen reforms that foster productivity, enhance efficiency, and accelerate integration into global value chains.





These steps, he noted, are critical to sustaining long-term competitiveness and expanding high-skill employment across key industries.





He further highlighted India’s demographic advantage as a central factor in its current and future economic strength.





With its working-age population set to grow until around 2050, India enjoys a favourable dependency ratio—meaning a greater share of its population actively participates in the workforce compared with dependents. This demographic structure, Krus explained, provides a powerful engine for continuous economic expansion.





Moreover, India’s rise as a global hub for innovation—especially through its thriving digital ecosystem and rapidly expanding network of Global Capability Centres (GCCs)—is significantly strengthening its economic productivity.





Krus observed that such innovation hubs are not only driving technological adoption within India but also positioning it as a key contributor to global digital transformation.





In recent years, India has seen rapid advancements in financial inclusion, renewable energy transition, and digital infrastructure, each of which complements its broader economic ambition. These sectors collectively underpin the foundation for sustained growth, while simultaneously attracting record levels of foreign investment.





Experts agree that India's resilience amid international uncertainty underscores the effectiveness of its policy mix and robust domestic fundamentals. As the global economy continues to adapt to structural shifts, India’s steady growth offers a stabilising force—and signals its growing leadership role within the global economic landscape.





