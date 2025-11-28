



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) hosted its inaugural Shipbuilding, Indigenisation, and IT Conference in Madikeri, Karnataka, marking a landmark event in the nation's maritime security efforts. This first-of-its-kind summit underscored the critical importance of self-reliance and indigenous capability in bolstering India’s maritime prowess.





During the conference, a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the ICG, the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, Defence Innovation, and the Atal Incubation Centre.





The agreement aims to foster a robust defence innovation ecosystem by leveraging the Defence Innovation Hub at Coimbatore, thereby accelerating indigenisation and technological advancements within the maritime defence sector.





In his keynote address, Director General of the ICG, Paramesh Sivamani, emphasised the strategic imperative of self-sufficiency in shipbuilding. He highlighted the critical role of indigenous design capabilities, resilient supply chains, and a strong digital infrastructure as pillars supporting India’s maritime operational readiness.





He also acknowledged the consistent contributions of Indian shipyards and equipment manufacturers, which have significantly enhanced the Coast Guard’s operational effectiveness.





DG Sivamani proudly announced the advancement of the 200th indigenously built vessel, which doubles as the fourth Pollution Control Ship, currently undergoing sea trials. This milestone vessel serves as a testament to the technical expertise and engineering excellence within the ICG, reflecting the capability and commitment of its technocrats.





The conference also served as a platform to unveil key digital transformation initiatives. DG Sivamani elaborated on Project Digital Coast Guard, a comprehensive, long-term plan to establish a secure, scalable, and resilient digital backbone across all ICG units.





He stressed the need for expanding digital capabilities hand in hand with robust cybersecurity measures, ensuring that the digital evolution supports operational security and resilience.





Further reinforcing the organisation’s future-readiness, DG Sivamani released three significant documents: a teaser of the e-book titled ‘History of Shipbuilding in the Indian Coast Guard’; the Roadmap for Artificial Intelligence in ICG; and the ICG Cyber Crisis Management Plan-2025.





Each publication reflects the Coast Guard’s commitment to continuous technological innovation, capacity building in digital domains, and preparedness against cyber threats.





The summit attracted a wide array of senior dignitaries, leading shipyards, equipment manufacturers, classification societies, and maritime sector experts.





This gathering created an inclusive platform designed to energise the pursuit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat within the maritime domain, accelerate technological innovation, and expand the ICG’s digital transformation efforts.





In sum, the conference symbolised a pivotal step towards integrating indigenous shipbuilding with cutting-edge IT solutions, strengthening both physical and digital maritime capacities in alignment with India’s strategic goals of self-reliance and enhanced maritime security.





The Indian Coast Guard’s focus on combining technical innovation with a resilient ecosystem highlights its forward-looking approach to safeguard India’s vast maritime interests.





