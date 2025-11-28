



India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on 28 November 2025 to deliver urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to Sri Lanka amid the ravages of Cyclone Ditwah.​





INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, and INS Udaygiri, a multi-role frigate, docked in Colombo for an International Fleet Review, swiftly pivoted to relief duties at Sri Lankan authorities' request.​





The warships transferred 6.5 tonnes of rations and essential supplies, marking the operation's commencement, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirming further actions underway via social media.​





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound condolences for the victims, underscoring India's solidarity with its maritime neighbour under the Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR.​





He affirmed readiness to extend additional aid as the crisis unfolds, aligning with longstanding commitments to regional stability and humanitarian support.​





Cyclone Ditwah made landfall on Sri Lanka's central-eastern coast on 27 November, unleashing winds of 65 km/h, torrential rains exceeding 300 mm in 24 hours, and triggering deadly landslides.​





The storm progressed northward, battering northern regions by 28 November, with forecasts predicting continued heavy downpours over 200 mm in multiple provinces and potential intensification.​





Sri Lanka's Meteorological Department warned of rainfall above 150 mm in districts like Trincomalee, Badulla, Galle, and Matara, alongside showers exceeding 75 mm elsewhere.​





The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reports vary, citing 61 deaths and 25 missing, though other tallies note 56 fatalities, 21 missing, 14 injured, and nearly 44,000 affected from 12,313 families since 16 November.​





Around 43,991 individuals faced evacuation to schools and shelters, including rooftop rescues, with four houses fully destroyed and 666 partially damaged nationwide.​





Eastern and central districts suffered worst from floods and landslides, prompting school closures, train suspensions, stock exchange halts, and road blockages hampering access.​





President Anura Kumara Dissanayake allocated 1.2 billion rupees immediately, plus 30 billion from the 2025 Budget, establishing coordination units and emergency hotlines at Defence Headquarters.​





Rescue operations persist amid submerged areas and rising reservoir levels, with officials urging vigilance as the cyclone tracks north-northwest towards India's Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by 30 November.​





This HADR effort reinforces India's proactive regional role, leveraging naval assets for rapid response in the Indian Ocean, amid Cyclone Ditwah's dual threats to Sri Lanka and southern India.​





Based On ANI Report







