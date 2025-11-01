



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's firm commitment to maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region during the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Kuala Lumpur.





He stressed that the Indo-Pacific must remain free from coercion and dominance, underscoring New Delhi’s vision of cooperation based on mutual respect, sovereignty, and adherence to international law.





He said India’s strategic approach focuses on ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific, where freedom of navigation and overflight must be safeguarded.





The remarks came amid renewed global concern over China’s assertive military posturing and increasing presence across the South China Sea and adjacent waters.





Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s belief in the centrality of ASEAN to regional stability and development. He noted that strengthening the ASEAN-led regional security architecture remains a key pillar of India’s Act East and Indo-Pacific policies.





The minister emphasised that inclusive security frameworks led by ASEAN can ensure a balanced and rules-based regional order.





The ADMM-Plus meeting brought together defence ministers from the ten ASEAN countries and eight dialogue partners, namely India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and the United States.





The platform aims to enhance practical defence cooperation, foster trust, and promote transparency among member states in addressing regional security challenges.





During the session, leaders discussed ways to improve maritime collaboration, humanitarian assistance, and counterterrorism capabilities while mitigating emerging security threats in the Indo-Pacific. The deliberations also highlighted the need for joint efforts in capacity building, technological exchanges, and sustainable maritime domain awareness.





India reiterated its readiness to work collectively with ASEAN and other partners to preserve the Indo-Pacific as a region of peace, trust, and shared opportunity.





Rajnath Singh’s message reflected New Delhi’s growing alignment with like-minded nations in ensuring that the region remains free from hegemony and coercive actions, fostering stability and balanced development for all.





Based On PTI Report







