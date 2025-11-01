



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to create another milestone with the planned launch of its heaviest home-launched military communication satellite, CMS-03, on 2 November 2025.





The spacecraft, weighing about 4,410 kg, will lift off aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.





Standing 43.5 metres tall, the LVM3-M5—popularly known as ‘Bahubali’ for its heavylift capability—will soar skyward at 5:26 PM IST. The mission will place CMS-03 into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), marking an important step towards strengthening India’s indigenous capability for deploying high-capacity communication satellites.





The CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite designed to deliver coverage across the Indian mainland and surrounding oceanic regions. It will boost India’s satellite communication infrastructure by ensuring reliable telecommunications, broadcasting, and secure data connectivity over a vast area. With this launch, ISRO will reaffirm its emphasis on self-reliant space communications and heavy payload deployment from Indian soil.





The LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) is ISRO’s most powerful operational launcher, designed to place 4,000 kg-class satellites into GTO in a cost-effective manner. It serves as the backbone of India’s emerging heavy-lift capability.





The vehicle employs a three-stage configuration comprising:





Two solid strap-on motors (S200) providing the necessary lift-off thrust; A liquid core stage (L110) powered by two Vikas engines developed at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC); A cryogenic upper stage (C25) that enables precise orbital injection.





The S200 boosters are produced at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, and deliver enormous thrust during take-off. The integration of cryogenic technology, a complex engineering domain, provides ISRO with full self-reliance for heavy payload launches.





The launch marks the fifth operational flight of the LVM3 launcher family. The previous mission, Chandrayaan-3, achieved global acclaim by making India the first nation to successfully land near the lunar South Pole in 2023 using the same vehicle class.





ISRO previously launched its heaviest satellite, GSAT-11, on 5 December 2018 via the Ariane-5 VA-246 vehicle from Kourou, French Guiana. That satellite weighed 5,854 kg, though it was launched from overseas facilities. By comparison, CMS-03’s deployment entirely from Indian soil demonstrates the maturity of ISRO’s domestic heavy-launch capability.





With this mission, India fortifies its position in the global space ecosystem by achieving full operational maturity in heavy-lift launches. The LVM3 platform now enables the country to deploy advanced communication satellites independently, cutting reliance on foreign launch services for large payloads.





The CMS-03 mission is a decisive stride in ISRO’s roadmap toward future Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan, and deep-space programs, while simultaneously boosting India’s indigenous space-industrial ecosystem.





Based On PTI Report







