



India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and stealth frigate INS Udaygiri have arrived in Colombo to represent the Indian Navy at the Sri Lanka Navy's International Fleet Review 2025, marking the host's 75th anniversary celebrations from 27 to 29 November.​





This deployment constitutes the maiden overseas operational visit for both vessels, underscoring a significant milestone in India's naval diplomacy.​





The Ministry of Defence emphasises that their presence highlights India's commitment to bolstering regional maritime cooperation, interoperability, and security within the Indian Ocean Region.​





INS Vikrant, commissioned as India's first home-built aircraft carrier, symbolises national pride and advancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing through its debut in an international fleet review.​





Recently commissioned on 26 August 2025, INS Udaygiri exemplifies the Navy's growing indigenous shipbuilding prowess with its multi-mission stealth capabilities, further projecting a balanced maritime footprint.​





During the event, both warships will engage in ceremonial fleet reviews, city parades, community outreach initiatives, and professional exchanges with foreign navies.​





Public engagement forms a key aspect, with the vessels opening to visitors, fostering goodwill and showcasing India's technological achievements.​





The gathering draws participation from nations including Iran, Russia, Malaysia, the Maldives, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, alongside delegations and observers, enhancing multilateral naval ties.​





This visit reinforces India's strategic emphasis on peace, stability, and collaborative security in the Indian Ocean Region amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.​





Based On ANI Report







