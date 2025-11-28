



The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has issued a strong warning about Pakistan's recent 27th Constitutional Amendment passed on 13 November 2025. He expressed deep alarm that the amendment poses a grave threat to the independence of Pakistan's judiciary, military accountability, and the rule of law.





Turk highlighted that the amendment was adopted hastily and without public or legal consultation, mirroring issues seen in last year's 26th Amendment, which similarly bypassed engagement with the judiciary and civil society.





The amendment establishes a new Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to handle all constitutional cases, effectively side-lining the Supreme Court and restricting its jurisdiction to civil and criminal matters. The formation of this court, coupled with government-directed judicial appointments, undermines the impartiality and autonomy of Pakistan's judiciary.





Turk pointed out that such unilateral restructuring risks subordinating the judiciary to political interference and executive dominance, which contradicts the fundamental democratic principle of separation of powers essential for safeguarding human rights.





Criticism was also levelled at the amendment's revised procedures for judicial appointments, promotions, and transfers. The first Chief Justice and judges of the FCC were directly appointed by the President on the Prime Minister's advice, seriously compromising judicial independence.





The amendment further grants sweeping lifetime immunities from criminal prosecution and arrest to Pakistan's top officials, including the President and senior military leaders, which Turk warned effectively removes any meaningful accountability mechanism for those in power.





Turk's concerns extend to the erosion of democratic oversight and human rights protections due to these immunity clauses. He underscored that respecting judicial independence and the rule of law is vital to upholding the rights and freedoms of all citizens.





The UN human rights chief has urged the Pakistani government to reconsider this legislation to preserve these essential democratic and legal principles.





This amendment has triggered significant backlash within Pakistan, including the resignation of senior Supreme Court judges who perceive this move as a serious attack on the constitution and a subjugation of the judiciary to executive control, leaving the constitution a "mere shadow" of its intended role.





The entire package reflects a trend towards centralising power in the executive and military at the expense of institutional checks and balances.​





Based On ANI Report







