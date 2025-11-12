



The Islamic Republic of Iran has formally extended its condolences to India following the tragic blast near Delhi’s historic Red Fort on Monday evening, which claimed at least eight lives and left several others injured.





In an official statement released on Wednesday, Esmail Baqaei, Spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conveyed heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the Iranian government and people to India.





He particularly acknowledged the suffering of the victims' families, expressing solidarity during what he described as “a deeply saddening moment for the people of India.”





Posting the message on social media platform X, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for India in the wake of the attack, stating that Baqaei wished for the swift recovery of all those injured in the incident. The message was seen as part of a wave of international responses extending support and condolences to New Delhi.





The explosion occurred around 7 p.m. on Monday near the Subhash Marg traffic signal adjacent to the Red Fort, one of Delhi’s major heritage landmarks and a high-security area. The blast originated from a slow-moving Hyundai i20 vehicle, causing extensive damage to nearby cars and property. Initial emergency responses were swift, but the magnitude of the explosion has triggered an intensive security response nationwide.





Authorities have since confirmed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe. The decision follows a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which formally handed over the case citing potential involvement of a terrorist organisation. According to senior officials, preliminary findings point towards an active Jaish-e-Mohammad module, which Indian agencies had previously unearthed in connection with earlier foiled plots.





A specialised NIA investigation team has been constituted to lead what officials described as a “dedicated and comprehensive” inquiry. The task force will operate under the supervision of senior investigators, including officers of Superintendent of Police rank and above. Their objective is to identify those directly responsible for the explosion and to trace any wider network or logistical support behind the attack.





Sources indicated that the NIA is coordinating closely with both central and state security agencies to synchronise intelligence inputs and forensic evidence. Investigators are examining multiple hypotheses, including whether the explosion was deliberate or resulted from an accidental detonation. However, early intelligence assessments strongly indicate “planned intent” given the target location and timing.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the media, stating that the government views the incident as a serious national security concern, given its proximity to one of India’s most symbolic sites. He confirmed that heightened security measures have been implemented across all major metropolitan zones and heritage sites following the blast.





Forensic teams are working round the clock to reconstruct the sequence of events using CCTV footage, blast residue analysis, and witness testimonies. Officials are also examining vehicle registration records to determine ownership and trace movements leading up to the incident.





The incident has drawn widespread condemnation both domestically and internationally. World leaders and foreign ministries have sent messages of solidarity with India, expressing confidence in its ability to bring the perpetrators to justice. Iran’s gesture, in particular, echoes this broader global support and reaffirms bilateral goodwill between Tehran and New Delhi amidst ongoing regional security challenges.





Based On ANI Report







