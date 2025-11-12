



External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar participated actively in the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Niagara, Canada, from November 11 to 13, 2025, at the invitation of Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand.





His visit underscored India's commitment to strengthening ties with global partners and addressing pressing international challenges, with a focus on amplifying the voice of the Global South in global forums.​





Among the key bilateral interactions, Dr Jaishankar met his South African counterpart, Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola. The two discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation between India and South Africa across various sectors, reinforcing longstanding diplomatic ties.​





Dr Jaishankar also held discussions with Mexico's Foreign Minister Dr Juan Ramon de la Fuente, focusing on expanding collaboration in business, trade, health, pharmaceuticals, and science and technology. These talks aimed at fostering further advancements in joint initiatives and bilateral partnerships.​





In a significant regional engagement, the External Affairs Minister met with Scott Moe, Premier of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The leaders explored potential cooperation in energy, agriculture—including food and fertilisers—and other sectors, highlighting shared interests and avenues for enhanced collaboration.​





Earlier during the G7 meeting, Dr Jaishankar engaged with several other counterparts including ministers from France, Germany, and Brazil. Discussions with Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul centred on advancing the India-Germany strategic partnership as well as India-EU relations, along with broad geopolitical topics such as West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.





His dialogue with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot focused on reinforcing strategic ties and expanding cooperation in multilateral formats. Meetings with Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira dealt with boosting trade, investment, health, and technological cooperation.​





The summit in Niagara brought together G7 members—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and the European Union—alongside outreach countries including India, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, and Ukraine. This platform facilitated discussions on shared global priorities, highlighting collective efforts on issues like climate finance, health, economic resilience, and security.​





Dr Jaishankar’s engagements at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting reflect India's strategic diplomatic thrust to enhance international partnerships, promote sustainable development, and address multifaceted global challenges alongside key allies and partners.​





Based On ANI Report







