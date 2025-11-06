



Indian and Israeli officials convened high-level talks in New Delhi to advance strategic cooperation spanning counter-terrorism, trade and connectivity, with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) regaining centre stage following recent regional disruptions.





The political dialogue comes as groundwork is being laid for an upcoming visit to India by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, potentially in the next few months.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister on a three-day India visit, discussed the next steps for implementing IMEC—a transformative connectivity initiative endorsed during the 2023 G20 Summit.





IMEC aims to link South Asia, West Asia and Europe through integrated port, rail and road networks, with Israel reiterating its steadfast support. Sa’ar highlighted the potential of IMEC and the I2U2 grouping (India-Israel-UAE-USA) to bolster regional connectivity, describing partnerships as bright prospects for the future.





The IMEC project envisions transporting container traffic from India’s western ports to the UAE, and using high-speed freight railways to move goods across the Arabian Peninsula, ultimately reaching Haifa in Israel for onward passage to European markets. While the Hamas attack on Israel had cast uncertainty over its future, recent developments and the cessation of hostilities have refocused attention on resuming the corridor’s progress.





On regional security, both nations referenced the Gaza peace plan, which enabled a truce and exchanges of hostages and prisoners. India has voiced strong support for a durable Gaza resolution and continues to monitor developments closely.





The talks underscored India and Israel’s shared resolve against terrorism, with Jaishankar urging a global stance of zero tolerance. Sa’ar said Israel faces threats from Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen, underscoring necessity of eradicating radical terror states for lasting regional security.





Israel expressed appreciation for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prompt support following the Hamas offensive, recalling him as the first world leader to call Netanyahu after the October 7 attacks. The meeting expanded to review comprehensive aspects of the bilateral strategic partnership: political ties, defence collaboration, and rapidly growing economic links.





Air India is considering direct flights to Israel starting in January, while the new bilateral investment agreement marks a significant advance in trade relations, with Indian business interests keen on infrastructure opportunities in Israel. The two sides plan to deepen collaboration in agriculture, innovation, semiconductors, cyber security, and artificial intelligence, areas identified as joint priorities.





Discussions also reviewed Indian workers’ growing presence in Israel, with officials seeking solutions to on-ground issues arising from expanded mobility agreements.





Exchange of strategic perspectives on regional and global developments was highlighted as mutually valuable for both nations.





The deliberations extended into defence and security, with Sa’ar meeting National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and visiting the Haifa memorial in New Delhi. Broader cooperation across agriculture, defence, trade, technology, and people-to-people relations remains a central pillar of the evolving India-Israel partnership.





Agencies







