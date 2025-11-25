



The Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, warmly congratulated India on the Dhwajarohan ceremony held at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, describing it as the restoration of a crucial civilizational symbol.





He shared photographs from his visit to the temple during its construction phase, reflecting the significance of this landmark event in India's spiritual and cultural heritage. On 25 November 2025, the saffron flag was ceremonially hoisted atop the temple’s 191-foot-high Shikhar, marking the completion of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and symbolising deep-rooted spiritual values central to the Sanatan tradition.​​





The historic flag hoisting was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, with significant political and religious dignitaries such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath present.





The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols: Om, the Sun, and the Kovidar tree, each embodying profound spiritual significance—the Om as the eternal sound, the Sun representing Lord Ram’s Suryavansh lineage, and the Kovidar tree symbolising ancient botanical wisdom through its hybrid creation by Rishi Kashyap. The event coincided with the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat and Vivah Panchami, the traditional celebration of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's wedding.​





Prime Minister Modi described the flag hoisting as a moment that heals centuries-old wounds and marks the fulfilment of a civilizational resolve kept alive for 500 years. He emphasized that the flag signifies the rebirth of an ancient civilisation and embodies the ideals of Ram Rajya, urging India to draw strength from its heritage while shedding the "slave mentality" to become a developed nation by 2047.





Modi called 'Ram' a value and vision to awaken within citizens to build a confident, future-ready India. The ceremony was followed by prayers at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah, Mata Annapurna Mandir, and the Saptmandir within the temple premises.​





The event was meticulously planned with stringent security arrangements involving thousands of police and security personnel, with assistance from Defence Ministry experts to ensure smooth flag hoisting atop the temple's towering spire.





The flag measured 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, underscoring the grandeur and significance of the moment. More than 7,000 invitees, including representatives from marginalised communities, were present, reflecting inclusivity in this historic religious gathering.​





Ambassador Reuven Azar expressed his profound respect for the cultural and spiritual identity symbolised by the Ram Mandir, paralleling its significance to that of Israel’s Western Wall.





He highlighted the importance of understanding India’s identity and heritage through such visits, noting the temple's reopening as a vindication of long-standing efforts to reclaim this sacred site. Azar’s congratulations resonated deeply as India marked this pivotal moment in its civilizational journey.​​





Based On ANI Report







