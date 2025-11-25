



Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, concluded a week-long official visit to India from 19 to 25 November 2025, accompanied by a senior trade delegation.





His visit underscored Kabul’s growing emphasis on economic diplomacy and the mutual interest of both nations in reviving trade and connectivity initiatives despite prevailing geopolitical complexities.





During his visit, Minister Azizi held discussions with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and revitalising people-to-people and commercial linkages. Both leaders emphasised the shared historical relationship and the significance of economic cooperation as a stabilising factor in Afghanistan’s reconstruction efforts.





Azizi also met with the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, for delegation-level talks addressing trade facilitation, market access, connectivity, and capacity-building initiatives. A key outcome of these discussions was the announcement of a new Air Freight Corridor connecting Kabul with Delhi and Amritsar.





This development aims to streamline the movement of goods and improve supply chain efficiency between the two countries, especially for perishable and high-demand commodities.





Both Ministers welcomed the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce, and Investment, highlighting its role in institutionalising dialogue and identifying opportunities in high-value sectors such as mining, textiles, and pharmaceuticals. It was also agreed that India and Afghanistan would depute Commercial Representatives at their respective embassies to ensure consistent engagement and follow-through on agreed initiatives.





In another significant decision, the two sides agreed to establish a formal Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This platform will serve as a structured mechanism to facilitate cross-border business cooperation, promote institutional linkages, and support private sector engagement. Minister Azizi also held discussions with Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, on enhancing trade mechanisms at both governmental and commercial levels.





Azizi’s visit included a stop at the India International Trade Fair (IITF 2025), where he interacted with Afghan exhibitors participating in the event. The Afghan pavilion highlighted handicrafts, agricultural produce, textiles, and cultural artefacts, reflecting Afghanistan’s enduring trade heritage. Minister Azizi toured the exhibition to observe market response and encourage greater participation of Afghan entrepreneurs in India’s trade ecosystem.





The Afghan delegation engaged with several major industry and export promotion bodies, including the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL), PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), and the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL). Discussions with these organisations focused on facilitating the long-term supply of essential commodities such as food grains, textiles, and medicines to Afghanistan.





Afghanistan’s engagement with Indian commercial institutions signals its intention to diversify supply chains and attract strategic Indian investments in sectors that support its domestic economic resilience. For India, strengthening trade relations aligns with its broader outreach strategy toward regional connectivity and humanitarian support in Afghanistan.





The Ministry of External Affairs, in its statement, reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Afghanistan, with an emphasis on sustainable economic development, trade facilitation, and capacity enhancement. The visit also resonated with India’s broader regional policy of fostering stability through inclusive economic collaboration rather than isolation.





Minister Azizi’s visit, therefore, marks a pragmatic step in rebuilding functional economic ties between New Delhi and Kabul, reinforcing the notion that commerce remains a vital bridge in maintaining regional engagement and mutual prosperity.





Based On ANI Report







