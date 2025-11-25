



Indian and Moroccan navies have recently reinforced their maritime cooperation with a focus on structured training exchanges, information-sharing, and enhanced collaboration on maritime security.





Rear Admiral Mohamed Tahin of the Royal Moroccan Navy visited India and was received by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, where detailed talks were held to deepen naval partnership.





This visit follows continuing engagement after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Morocco in September 2025, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation, covering joint exercises, military training, and capability building sectors.





The MoU signed in September 2025 lays a robust institutional framework to expand defence collaboration, including counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence, peacekeeping operations, and military medicine.





Defence Minister Singh highlighted India’s defence industry capabilities, emphasising advances in drone and counter-drone technologies and the collaborative approach embodied in the “Make with Friends” initiative, which promotes co-development and production with trusted partners—in this case, the new Tata Advanced Systems manufacturing facility in Morocco. This aligns with wider India-Morocco ties that now extend to renewable energy, IT, tourism, and advanced manufacturing sectors.





Naval cooperation has seen active engagements such as the Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tamal’s port visit to Casablanca in August 2025. During this visit, the ship participated in bilateral discussions, cultural exchanges, sports fixtures, yoga sessions, and a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Morocco’s flagship, Royal Moroccan Navy Ship Mohammed VI. These activities have strengthened naval interoperability, operational coordination, and mutual trust, reflecting the growing commitment to shared maritime security interests between the two countries.





The opening of a new Defence Wing at the Indian Embassy in Rabat was announced to further support these initiatives, signalling an institutional commitment to both defence industry collaboration and personnel exchanges.





The ongoing interaction between the navies, combined with government-level agreements, signals a maturing defence partnership aimed at enhancing regional maritime stability and security along strategic corridors connecting the Indian Ocean and the Atlantic.





This comprehensive defence and maritime security cooperation marks a significant step in India-Morocco relations, reflecting converging strategic interests and a shared vision for peace and stability in their respective maritime domains.​





Based On ANI Report







