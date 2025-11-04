



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar will undertake a three-day official visit to India beginning Monday. The visit signifies the growing depth of the India–Israel strategic partnership across political, economic, and security domains.





Saar is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Monday evening and will hold detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday at Hyderabad House. He will depart from the capital on Wednesday following bilateral engagements.





The meeting between Saar and Jaishankar comes on the heels of India’s recent diplomatic interactions in the Gulf region. Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar co-chaired the Fifth High Joint Commission (HJC) between India and Bahrain, alongside Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.





The two ministers discussed a range of regional and global matters, including the evolving situation in Gaza. Both sides welcomed positive developments that have contributed to easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting President Trump’s peace plan as a framework for regional stability.





The discussions between Saar and Jaishankar are expected to focus on strengthening strategic cooperation in areas such as defence, high technology, innovation, and investment. The leaders will review progress made under the ongoing bilateral mechanisms and explore new dimensions of collaboration in sectors like water management, cybersecurity, and renewable energy — all pillars of the India–Israel partnership that has steadily expanded in recent years.





The upcoming talks follow the signing of a landmark Bilateral Investment Agreement between the two nations in September 2025. The agreement, concluded by India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart Bezalel Smotrich, is designed to enhance investment protection and create a more predictable business environment.





It offers investor safeguards, including protection from expropriation, standardised dispute resolution through arbitration, and transparency guarantees. At the same time, it maintains regulatory space for both governments to pursue domestic policy priorities.





The Bilateral Investment Agreement is anticipated to boost mutual investment inflows, which currently total around USD 800 million. By establishing a minimum standard of treatment and enabling smoother capital transfers, the agreement is expected to foster stronger economic linkages.





Industry observers believe it will encourage joint ventures and innovation-led projects between Israeli technology firms and Indian manufacturing and industrial enterprises, supporting the broader ‘Make in India’ initiative.





With Saar’s visit, both nations aim to deepen political dialogue, advance economic cooperation, and reaffirm their partnership as pillars of stability and innovation in the broader Indo–Abrahamic strategic framework.





Based On ANI Report







