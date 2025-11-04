



India and Bahrain reaffirmed their shared resolve to combat terrorism in all its manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, during the Fifth Session of the High Joint Commission (HJC) held in New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani.





Both sides unequivocally condemned the 22 April 2025 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with the victims. They reiterated their commitment to eliminating terrorism through closer bilateral and multilateral cooperation, enhanced intelligence sharing, capacity building and cyber security collaboration.





The two ministers welcomed progress in ongoing negotiations towards a Bilateral Investment Treaty and the establishment of a Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment. They also noted the initiation of talks for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at expanding trade and economic partnership.





India and Bahrain highlighted the recent steady growth in their bilateral trade, which reached USD 1.64 billion in the 2024–25 financial year. They reaffirmed their intention to diversify trade into emerging sectors, including electronics, petroleum products, processed foods, base metals and gems and jewellery.





Recognising the need for a more favourable investment climate, both countries agreed to commence negotiations for a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. The agreement would help reduce tax barriers, enhance investor confidence and stimulate two-way trade and capital flows.





The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Indian investments in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, ICT, tourism, financial services, education and healthcare. Mumtalakat, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, expressed interest in expanding investments in Indian sectors aligned with its long-term priorities, including FinTech, infrastructure and renewable energy.





The two countries also took note of their deepening cooperation in healthcare, covering research, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. They welcomed new opportunities for collaboration in clinical research and health sciences, emphasising the mutual benefit of knowledge sharing.





In the field of space cooperation, both nations acknowledged the progress being made towards signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Bahrain Space Agency (BSA) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). This partnership aims to enhance collaboration in satellite applications, launch services and space technology development.





Defence and security cooperation also featured prominently in the dialogue. Both sides expressed optimism about future engagements, noting that the visit of three Indian naval ships to Bahrain in September 2025 had strengthened bilateral maritime ties and underlined India’s dedication to maintaining regional maritime security and stability.





Cultural cooperation continues to be a pillar of India–Bahrain relations. The two nations agreed to enhance cultural exchanges in art, music, literature and festivals, and to commemorate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2026 with joint cultural events and exhibitions.





People-to-people connectivity was another area of satisfaction. India’s introduction of an electronic visa system for Bahraini nationals across nine categories in July 2025 was welcomed as a move that will further facilitate travel and tourism. Both sides acknowledged the valuable contributions of the Indian diaspora in Bahrain and the constructive cooperation between authorities on immigration, labour and consular matters.





Based On ANI Report







