



India has reaffirmed its diplomatic engagement with West Asia, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar lending formal support to the Gaza Peace Plan during high-level talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in New Delhi. The meeting underscored India’s consistent advocacy for peace and stability in the volatile region.

Jaishankar conveyed optimism that the latest initiative could pave the way for “a durable and lasting solution” to the long-standing Israeli–Palestinian conflict. Emphasising humanitarian considerations, he also welcomed the safe return of hostages and expressed condolences for those who lost their lives in the protracted crisis.





The discussion took place at a sensitive juncture for regional diplomacy. Global powers, including India, have intensified efforts to stabilise Gaza following months of humanitarian turbulence and fragile ceasefire arrangements. The meeting highlighted New Delhi’s growing role as a balanced interlocutor capable of maintaining strategic partnerships with both Arab states and Israel.





Reiterating India’s long-standing policy of supporting dialogue-driven solutions, Jaishankar pointed to the need for durable regional peace anchored in respect for sovereignty and non-violence.





His remarks aligned closely with India’s position at the 5th India–Bahrain High Joint Commission session a day earlier, where he reaffirmed India’s backing of the Gaza Peace Plan and urged collective commitment to long-term stability.





The diplomatic exchanges follow a series of international moves initiated after a US-brokered ceasefire announced on 10 October 2025. The truce, widely welcomed as a turning point after two years of intense warfare triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attacks and Israel’s scale of retaliation, introduced cautious hope for progress. Yet, recurrent hostilities and mutual distrust continue to challenge the peace process.





The ceasefire evolved from President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace framework, a comprehensive roadmap outlining steps toward reconciliation, reconstruction, and governance transition in Gaza. The framework aimed to coordinate security assurances with humanitarian relief efforts while fostering mutual recognition among conflicting parties.





Implementation, however, remains fraught with resistance and political complexity. Reports of an alleged Israeli assassination attempt on Hamas negotiators in Qatar in September added strain to already delicate mediation efforts. The incident amplified doubts about Washington’s neutrality and reignited diplomatic tensions across the Gulf Cooperation Council.





In the aftermath, renewed attention turned to Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, described as a blueprint integrating staged demilitarisation, hostage exchanges, and the deployment of a multinational monitoring mission. It also envisions an interim administrative structure eventually leading to Palestinian self-governance under international supervision.





India’s endorsement of the plan underscores its strategic approach of balancing moral principle with pragmatic engagement. New Delhi has historically supported a two-state solution, advocating the coexistence of Israel and Palestine within secure and recognised borders.





At the same time, India’s deepening security and technological ties with Israel form a cornerstone of its West Asia policy.





By aligning its stance with the latest peace efforts, India signals readiness to play a constructive diplomatic role within the broader multilateral framework. Jaishankar’s comments thus reflect a reaffirmation of India’s global outlook—emphasising stability, dialogue, and long-term reconciliation as prerequisites for sustainable peace in the Middle East.





