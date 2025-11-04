



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in New Delhi on November 4, 2025, to discuss strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Israel. The meeting was marked by productive discussions across various domains and a reaffirmation of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.





The two leaders exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding on training between the Ministry of External Affairs and Israel’s Foreign Ministry, reflecting deepening cooperation.





Jaishankar thanked Sa'ar for sharing the Israeli perspective on recent developments in the region, including the Gaza Peace Plan and ongoing efforts to achieve a durable and lasting solution. The Indian Minister expressed appreciation for the strategic ties, calling the partnership one built on a high degree of trust and reliability. He emphasised that India and Israel had stood together during testing times, underscoring the strength of their bilateral bond.





The talks highlighted shared concerns over global security, with both nations recognising the challenge posed by terrorism. Jaishankar stressed the necessity of a global approach of zero tolerance towards terrorism. He also pointed to the recently concluded Bilateral Investment Agreement as a notable step to deepen cooperation.





Furthermore, Jaishankar mentioned the involvement of Israeli ministerial colleagues from sectors like agriculture, economy, tourism, and finance, who have visited India recently, signalling expanding multi-sector ties. He highlighted India's advances in infrastructure, renewable energy, and health, expressing keen interest in exploring business opportunities in Israel.





The Indian minister noted the successful collaboration in agriculture and innovation between the two countries, committed to advancing this partnership further. With a broader strategic dialogue also in focus, Jaishankar emphasized the value of exchanging perspectives on regional and global issues and mentioned shared interests in plurilateral initiatives.





This visit comes at a pivotal time, reinforcing India’s support for the Gaza Peace Plan amid ongoing regional developments. It is also expected to pave the way for a possible visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India in December, signalling a renewed phase of cooperation and trust between the two nations.​





Based On ANI Report







