



LAT Aerospace, the aerospace start-up cofounded by Deepinder Goyal and former Zomato COO Surobhi Das, has inaugurated a 50,000-square-foot research and development facility in Gurugram.





The newly established centre marks a decisive step in the company’s mission to build indigenous aircraft and propulsion technologies designed for regional connectivity.





The Gurugram facility will house multiple dedicated laboratories aimed at developing aircraft-grade components such as powertrains, hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing systems, and advanced aerostructure modules.





According to cofounder Surobhi Das, the internal labs will enable end-to-end prototyping and iterative development without relying on external vendors—crucial for fast-paced aerospace innovation.





Das remarked that the team is currently focused on optimising the core design of a short take-off and landing (STOL) demonstration aircraft. The engineering roadmap includes major efficiency initiatives such as reducing structural weight through material optimisation, designing physics models from scratch to simulate aerodynamic performance, and creating a proprietary Monte Carlo simulator for predictive testing.





A distinctive aspect of LAT Aerospace’s developmental strategy is its focus on hybrid-electric propulsion systems. The company’s engineers are developing a parallel ground architecture to support hybrid-electric aircraft, including charging infrastructure and power management networks. This approach positions LAT squarely within the emerging market for sustainable regional aviation.





Das, who left Zomato in November 2023, cofounded LAT Aerospace with Goyal in early 2025. Goyal, who also serves as the CEO of Zomato’s parent company Eternal Ltd, has personally invested $20 million into the aerospace venture. The company remains in stealth mode as it continues work on its first flying demonstrator.





With a compact team of around ten engineers and designers spread across Delhi and Bengaluru, LAT is currently developing both light aircraft platforms and small gas turbine engines. The company aims to produce an eight-seater, short take-off and landing aircraft designed for low-cost intercity air travel—bridging connectivity gaps in Tier-II and Tier-III regions of India.





Unlike conventional air taxi projects focused on intra-city transport, LAT’s demonstrator targets regional routes where short runways and limited infrastructure remain barriers to operation. The company’s design goals emphasise modularity, lightweight systems integration, and rapid assembly cycles to reduce overall manufacturing costs.





To strengthen its capital base and accelerate prototyping, LAT Aerospace is also in the process of raising around $50 million in seed funding.





Discussions with domestic and international investors are reportedly underway. The new funding round, once completed, is expected to support expansion of LAT’s design, simulation, and materials engineering divisions.





In parallel, LAT is building collaborations with supply chain partners for components such as lightweight alloys, composite materials, and avionics subassemblies. The startup’s focus on developing in-house simulation infrastructure indicates a deliberate push towards technological self-reliance, aligning with India’s broader aerospace manufacturing ambitions.





Goyal’s foray into aviation reflects a growing trend among Indian entrepreneurs leveraging technology-driven business models in high-complexity sectors.





His investment in LAT Aerospace represents a shift from digital infrastructure towards scalable industrial innovation, combining deep-tech engineering with sustainable mobility solutions.





Based On ET News Report







