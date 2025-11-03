A reliable shot of the attack in progress at CTD police station in Peshawar





A series of powerful explosions struck the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Station in Peshawar late on Sunday, triggering panic in the surrounding area. The blasts were followed by sporadic gunfire, as emergency services rushed to the site amid fears of further detonations.





According to the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, one CTD personnel has been confirmed dead, while two others sustained injuries. The wounded officers were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable.





Preliminary reports suggest the explosions occurred within the premises of the CTD facility, possibly near the munitions storage area. However, officials have not yet ruled out the possibility of a coordinated rebel attack targeting the high-security installation.





Security forces immediately cordoned off the entire vicinity, launching a search operation to ensure no further threats remain. Bomb disposal units have been deployed to examine the cause and precise nature of the blasts.





The incident comes amid heightened security alerts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a recent surge in militant activity along Pakistan’s western border. Authorities have vowed a full investigation to determine whether the explosion stemmed from internal mishandling of explosives or a deliberate act of terrorism.





Based Arab News Report







