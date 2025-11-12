



The establishment of a new Indian Army base in Assam’s Dhubri district marks a major strategic development for national security in India’s north-eastern frontier. Named the Lachit Borphukan Military Station, the new facility is positioned near Bamunigaon, roughly 40 kilometres from the India–Bangladesh border.





The base will play a vital role in strengthening border surveillance, expanding intelligence capabilities, and ensuring rapid deployment in response to emerging regional threats.





Senior defence officials describe this as the first major military facility in western Assam, underlining its strategic location near the ‘chicken’s neck’ corridor or the Siliguri corridor — the narrow stretch linking the North East to mainland India.





Experts believe this move is a timely response to the evolving political and security dynamics in neighbouring Bangladesh. Since the formation of the caretaker government in Dhaka, intelligence reports indicate growing alignment between Bangladesh and Pakistan, and even tentative Chinese activity near Lalmonirhat airfield, uncomfortably close to the vital corridor.





The foundation stone for the new base was laid last week by Lieutenant General R.C. Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command. Defence sources confirmed that the facility will fall under the Tezpur-based IV Corps and accommodate between 1,200 and 1,500 personnel. In order to achieve early operational readiness, pre-fabricated structures are being deployed, with the Assam government having expedited land transfer within a short period of time.





Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat stated that the creation of the Lachit Borphukan Military Station would “enhance the operational capabilities and infrastructure of the Indian Army”, enabling the force to monitor movement across the sensitive border zones more effectively.





He further emphasised that it would also create a safer environment for local residents who have long been affected by cross-border tension and criminal activities.





A para-commando unit will be stationed at the facility, further underscoring its offensive and reconnaissance capabilities. The military base will also serve as a regional hub for intelligence gathering, including human intelligence (HUMINT) and signal intelligence (SIGINT), both critical for countering smuggling networks, infiltration, and the possible movement of extremist groups operating across the porous border.





Brigadier Ranjit Kumar Borthakur (Retd) noted that the situation in Bangladesh requires heightened vigilance, as “the attitude of the caretaker government has tremendously hardened against India.” He also referred to recent interactions between Bangladeshi and Pakistani officials as worrisome indicators of regional polarisation.





The strategic imperative, he argued, lies in securing the Siliguri corridor from both overt and covert threats, as its disruption could severely impact communication and logistics with the entire north-eastern region.





Experts further point out that the Dhubri garrison will significantly bolster the Army’s immediate response capacity along India’s western border in Assam, complementing existing military stations in Cooch Behar and Tamulpur. This expansion not only enhances operational depth but also provides redundancy in command and control capabilities, which can be crucial in crisis situations.





Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been closely associated with this initiative, describing Dhubri as a “sensitive district” requiring a permanent military presence. His government’s swift cooperation with the Army demonstrates effective civil–military synergy in reinforcing national security in border states.





The planned station aligns with Assam’s broader strategy to counter illegal migration, cross-border smuggling, and extremist infiltration attempts from Bangladesh.





The new military installation stands as both a tactical and symbolic step towards fortifying India’s eastern front. For the Indian Army, it signals a greater focus on intelligence-led operations and local stability.





For the people of Dhubri and surrounding districts, it promises renewed security and confidence in a region often caught between political turbulence across the border and the challenges of transnational crime.





The Lachit Borphukan Military Station not only honours one of Assam’s greatest historical warriors but also signifies a renewed commitment to territorial integrity amid shifting geopolitical currents in the subcontinent.





The base, once operational, will serve as a key pivot of India’s counter-infiltration and surveillance efforts, ensuring the north-eastern frontier remains secure and resilient in the face of any emerging threat.





Based On PTI Report















