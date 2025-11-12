



Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited, has secured major defence contracts worth more than ₹250 Crores from the Ministry of Defence.





The contracts, signed on 10 November 2025 under the Fast Track Procurement route, focus on the supply of advanced underwater systems. These systems will be delivered within the next 12 months, underscoring the government’s trust in KSSL’s technological and manufacturing prowess in the maritime domain.





Over the past five years, KSSL has developed strong competencies in underwater and unmanned defence technologies. Its portfolio already includes autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) that are deployed with the Indian Navy.





The new contracts mark a significant expansion of the company’s role in meeting the Navy’s operational needs, especially as India strengthens its maritime surveillance, mine countermeasure, and underwater reconnaissance capabilities. The induction of these new systems will enhance the Navy’s ability to monitor and safeguard India’s vast coastline and critical sea lanes of communication.





KSSL’s leadership emphasised that the underwater domain continues to be a strategic priority for the company. Beyond its expertise in naval guns and marine equipment, KSSL is focusing on integrated underwater warfare technologies, advanced sonar systems, and pressure hull design to match the evolving missions of the Indian Navy.





By leveraging its metallurgical and systems integration strengths, the firm aims to offer end-to-end indigenous solutions aligned with the government’s goals under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The company’s commitment to reliable, timely delivery remains central to its operations. KSSL maintains advanced production facilities supported by precision machining, digital engineering, and extensive testing infrastructure.





These capabilities enable rapid prototyping and serial production of critical defence systems while adhering to global standards of quality and safety. The latest contract awards are expected to generate significant momentum for KSSL’s marine platforms division, opening new possibilities for export partnerships and technology collaborations.





Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited has already delivered a variety of domestically developed defence systems, including artillery platforms, armoured vehicle mobility solutions, and naval components. Its products are in service with the Indian armed forces and several international customers, highlighting KSSL’s ability to compete in the global defence market.





The company’s expanding footprint in maritime technologies complements its ongoing work in land systems, air defence, and precision weapon solutions, positioning it as a multidisciplinary defence powerhouse within Bharat Forge’s diversified group.





Bharat Forge Limited, headquartered in Pune, continues to lead India’s technology-driven manufacturing transformation. With facilities across India, Germany, France, Sweden, and the United States, the company integrates material science, process innovation, and advanced design to deliver products across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, rail, and energy.





The defence division, anchored by KSSL, capitalises on this global network to accelerate indigenisation and foster high-value defence exports.





Through these recent maritime contracts, KSSL reaffirms its role as a vital contributor to India’s defence industrial base and national security infrastructure. The focus on indigenous underwater systems aligns with the Navy’s broader modernisation roadmap, aimed at strengthening underwater domain awareness and countering asymmetric maritime threats.





With the delivery period firmly defined, KSSL’s technological and execution capabilities are set to play a pivotal role in advancing India’s maritime security and self-reliance in defence production.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











