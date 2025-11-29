



Operation Sindoor has been described by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as a brilliant example of civil-military fusion where the administrative machinery worked seamlessly with the armed forces. This integration enabled effective communication of vital information and helped build public confidence during the operation.





The armed forces successfully destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir with a balanced and non-escalatory response, though tensions remained due to the neighbouring country's provocations.​





Rajnath Singh highlighted the significant role of administrative officers in supporting the armed forces by communicating crucial information and managing mock drills nationwide.





He called on young civil servants to appreciate their role in national security and to remain ready for critical situations just like soldiers. He stressed the importance of increased coordination between governance and national security to achieve the goal of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047.​





The Defence Minister praised the dedication and bravery of the soldiers engaged in Operation Sindoor while urging civil servants to embody integrity, responsibility, and empathy in serving the public.





He encouraged the use of technology to enhance transparency, outreach, and inclusivity. Rajnath Singh also acknowledged the growing representation of women in civil services and expressed confidence that many will rise to leadership roles shaping India's development journey.​





Operation Sindoor also demonstrated the effectiveness of tri-services synergy and real-time operational coherence, reaffirming the need for jointness among the Army, Navy, and Air Force in contemporary warfare.





Singh described the operation as a striking example of technology-driven warfare, operational integration, and quick, coordinated decision-making that should serve as a benchmark for future military actions.​​





In sum, Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to the successful civil-military partnership in managing national security challenges, highlighting the critical role of administrative support alongside armed forces in complex military operations. Such fusion is vital for safeguarding India's interests and advancing governance aligned with the nation’s strategic goals.​





Based On PTI Report







