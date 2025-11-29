



Russian President Vladimir Putin will undertake a state visit to India from 4 to 5 December 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.





This occasion presents a vital platform to comprehensively assess the special and privileged strategic partnership spanning politics, trade, economy, science, technology, culture, and humanitarian domains. Discussions will also address pressing regional and international matters, underscoring the enduring resilience of bilateral ties amid evolving global dynamics.​





The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasised the visit's significance in fortifying multifaceted cooperation between the two nations. President Putin will engage in bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi and hold a separate meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a ceremonial banquet in his honour.





Outcomes are anticipated to include a joint statement alongside numerous intergovernmental and commercial agreements, enhancing the partnership's depth.​





Preparations have advanced steadily, with recent high-level interactions laying the groundwork. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met President Putin in Moscow last week, conveying Prime Minister Modi's greetings and briefing on summit readiness while exchanging views on regional developments.





Jaishankar also held discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, focusing on trade, energy, technology, and multilateral issues, with several pacts nearing finalisation. Prime Minister Modi previously met Nikolai Patrushev, a key Putin aide, to review bilateral progress and summit logistics.​





Defence collaboration remains a cornerstone of the relationship, with expectations for advancements in procurement and technology sharing. India seeks five additional S-400 Triumf air-defence squadrons, bolstered by proven efficacy in operations, alongside missile stockpiles and potential Sukhoi-57 fighter jet acquisitions.





Talks may cover joint production, co-development of platforms like BrahMos, and resolution of delivery delays influenced by sanctions. Military-technical cooperation, extended to 2031, exemplifies the shift from buyer-seller dynamics to collaborative innovation.​





Beyond defence, the summit agenda encompasses energy security, given India's substantial Russian oil imports, alongside labour mobility for one million skilled Indian workers in Russian industries.





Agreements in renewable energy, nuclear cooperation, education, and disaster management are likely, reinforcing economic interdependence. This visit, Putin's first to India since 2021, builds on recent engagements like the SCO Summit in China and reaffirms strategic autonomy amid geopolitical pressures.​





Based On ANI Report







