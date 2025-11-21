



Pakistan’s government has approved a supplementary defence allocation of PKR 50 billion (approximately INR ₹1,576.73 crore) to strengthen security along international borders, upgrade naval infrastructure, and enhance the protection of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





The decision was finalised during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.





According to the Ministry of Finance, PKR 39 billion from the approved amount will be directed to the Pakistan Army, while the remaining PKR 11 billion will be utilised by the Pakistan Navy to upgrade two key naval bases. The supplementary grant approved by the ECC falls outside the regular defence budget and is intended for specific operational and security projects.





Pakistan’s defence budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 already stands at PKR 2,550 billion, meaning the new allocation is additional funding earmarked for high-priority security initiatives. Last year, the ECC had similarly allocated PKR 45 billion for comparable purposes, reflecting a gradual year-on-year increase in off-budget military funding.





The CPEC remains the centrepiece of Islamabad’s economic and strategic agenda, with ongoing risks from militant activity, smuggling, and cross-border infiltration. To mitigate these threats, special allocations have been made to the security divisions entrusted with protecting CPEC assets and related infrastructure.





The ECC approved PKR 19 billion for the Special Security Division South, representing a 19 percent rise from the previous year, to secure foreign and commercial investments, particularly those involving Chinese interests. Another PKR 8 billion will support the Special Security Division North, maintaining last year’s funding levels for protecting CPEC installations and foreign personnel across northern Pakistan.





An additional PKR 2 billion has been sanctioned for continued fencing and surveillance along Pakistan’s borders with Afghanistan and Iran. This measure aims to restrict cross-border smuggling, illegal migration, and insurgent movements—issues that have intensified regional security concerns in recent years.





The ECC also sanctioned PKR 9.9 billion under the “internal security duty allowance”, aligning with last year’s outlay to maintain troop readiness and morale during domestic operations. The Pakistan Air Force will receive PKR 150 million under the same allowance structure to sustain its internal security commitments.





Furthermore, the Interior Ministry secured an additional PKR 841.6 million in supplementary funding to bolster federal civil armed forces engaged in internal law enforcement, border control, and counter-insurgency activities. Officials stated that these allocations are essential for maintaining stability amid economic constraints and persistent cross-border challenges.





The Pakistan Navy’s share of PKR 11 billion is reportedly designated for the modernisation of two strategic naval installations. These bases are crucial for maritime patrol, logistics support, and maintaining operational capabilities in the Arabian Sea, particularly as Pakistan continues to expand its cooperation with China for naval development under the CPEC framework.





The initiative is expected to enhance coastal defence preparedness and the protection of Gwadar Port, which remains vital both strategically and economically. Islamabad has also indicated plans to integrate advanced surveillance and communications systems across its naval network.





The announcement of Pakistan’s additional defence allocation coincided with remarks from India’s Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, who emphasised India’s preparedness against future provocations. Speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue in New Delhi, he cited Operation Sindoor—concluded within 88 hours—as evidence of the Indian Army’s operational readiness.





General Dwivedi underlined that India’s armed forces are prepared for multi-domain warfare and warned that any hostile acts by Pakistan would invite a strong and decisive response. He reiterated that dialogue and terrorism cannot coexist and that India would continue to treat terrorists and their state sponsors alike until a verifiable peace process takes shape.





Islamabad’s decision to boost defence spending highlights its security preoccupations along both western and eastern fronts while sustaining commitments under CPEC. The supplementary budget also reflects the government’s reliance on the military to maintain domestic stability amid economic austerity and political uncertainty.





At the same time, India’s assertive signalling reinforces its commitment to deterrence and counterterrorism. The confluence of these developments indicates a continued militarisation of South Asia’s strategic landscape, with both nations focusing on capability enhancement and infrastructure modernisation as deterrent measures.





Based On PTI Report







