



The Border Security Force (BSF) has revealed that following Operation Sindoor in May 2025, Pakistan has shifted around 72 terror launchpads from areas near the border to deeper 'depth areas' inside its territory.





Approximately 12 of these launchpads are operating in the depth zones of Sialkot and Zaffarwal, far from the border, while another 60 are scattered across other internal regions of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. This move was reportedly made after the BSF destroyed many launchpads directly along the border during the operation.





Senior BSF officers highlighted that these launchpads are not permanently occupied; terrorists use them primarily for staging before infiltration into India. The launchpads now host mixed groups of militants from different outfits, a shift from earlier patterns where groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba were separated. Presently, there are no training camps near the border, and the launchpads appear to be used more for brief deployment and preparation.





The BSF confirmed it remains on high alert and ready to resume Operation Sindoor 2.0 if authorised by the government, boasting significant experience in conventional and hybrid warfare, including past conflicts like the 1965 and 1971 wars and the Kargil conflict of 1999.





Despite the hiatus, BSF continues to monitor Pakistani activities closely, noting Pakistani Rangers are still regrouping after heavy damage inflicted during Operation Sindoor, with efforts made to reinforce defences still under BSF surveillance.





Currently, there is no significant terrorist movement along the border that would raise alarms, but the BSF has stated it will respond decisively if necessary, based on the evolving situation. The force recognises the fluid nature of these launchpads and associated militant groups, maintaining readiness to inflict greater losses should military operations resume.





This detailed briefing underscores the ongoing dynamic security challenges along the Line of Control and Pakistan’s reactive measures following India’s cross-border military strikes in Operation Sindoor, with the BSF positioning itself for possible renewed engagements.





The strategic shift of terror infrastructure deeper into Pakistani territory indicates an adaptation to India’s operational tactics but does not diminish the threat as per BSF assessments.





Based On PTI Report







