

Pakistan’s maritime forces are set to receive a major capability boost beginning next year with the induction of eight Hangor-class submarines from China.

The first unit, confirmed by Pakistan Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, will enter service in 2026, while all eight—four built in China and four assembled in Pakistan—are scheduled for completion by 2028. The estimated cost of the deal stands at $5 billion.

The Hangor-class (Type 039A Yuan-class) submarines are diesel-electric platforms equipped with Stirling air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems. This technology allows the boats to remain submerged for two to three weeks without surfacing, substantially improving stealth and endurance compared to conventional submarines.





The class also features advanced sensors, combat management systems, and the capability to launch cruise missiles, potentially including the 450-km range Babur-3—part of Pakistan’s effort to establish a sea-based nuclear deterrent.





India’s longstanding underwater superiority in the Arabian Sea is likely to face new challenges once Pakistan’s Hangor-class vessels join the fleet. The submarines will significantly enhance Islamabad’s anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) posture across the North Arabian Sea and western Indian Ocean.





Indian defence officials acknowledge that counter-strategies will be necessary to offset these advances, given China’s growing role in supporting Pakistan’s naval and aerospace modernisation.





China and Pakistan’s deepening defence cooperation, evident during Operation Sindoor earlier this year, has now extended firmly into the maritime theatre. Chinese-origin technologies, platforms, and systems—previously visible in Pakistan’s air force with J-10 fighter jets and PL-15 missiles—are now being replicated at sea. Turkey has also offered support in upgrading Pakistan’s naval fleet and operational doctrines.





The Indian Navy maintains a robust anti-submarine warfare network featuring Boeing P-8I long-range surveillance aircraft, MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, and advanced surface combatants fitted with state-of-the-art sonars, radars, torpedoes, and multi-role rockets.





Despite these strengths, experts warn that a numerical and qualitative shortfall in India’s conventional submarine fleet could narrow its deterrence advantage.





India’s indigenous submarine acquisition program remains precariously delayed. The Project-75(I) initiative—intended to build six modern German-origin conventional submarines with AIP technology at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders—has yet to be finalised even after receiving initial acceptance of necessity in 2007. Once signed, the first submarine will likely take seven to eight years to be delivered.





Currently, the Indian Navy operates six French-origin Scorpene-class submarines (Kalvari class), six ageing Russian Kilo-class boats, and four German HDW-class submarines. Its strategic deterrence arm relies on two nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (INS Arihant and INS Arighaat), with a third—INS Aridhaman—expected to be commissioned in 2026.





China’s naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) is steadily expanding, with a fleet exceeding 60 submarines, including around ten nuclear-powered platforms. As Beijing deepens its operational engagement with Pakistan, India faces a dual-front maritime challenge.





Pakistan’s Hangor-class fleet, once operational, could provide the Pakistan Navy with substantial reach, endurance, and stealth, thereby reshaping the naval dynamics of the northern Indian Ocean.





Based On TOI Report







