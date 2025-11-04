







TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) is set to partner with Australia-based W&E Platt for the co-development and production of uncooled thermal imaging (TI) weapon sights.​





The collaboration aims at leveraging TASL’s growing optronics capabilities with W&E Platt’s expertise in thermal sight technology to deliver advanced surveillance and targeting solutions.​





These uncooled TI sights will be designed for integration, providing clear imaging in diverse operational environments without the need for sensor cooling systems—simplifying both logistics and maintenance.​





Through this partnership, both firms intend to target markets in India and abroad, including potential use by military and law enforcement units which require compact, reliable thermal solutions for weapons and platforms.​





The agreement also signals a strengthening of Indo-Australian defence industry ties, enabling local manufacture, technology transfer, and joint innovation in critical optronics.​





The initiative is expected to enhance India’s self-reliance in sensor fusion and weapon sight technology, aligning with current policy priorities on indigenous capability development.​





Delivery timelines, specific product details, or contract values have not been publicly disclosed yet, but the announcement points towards swift commencement of joint development activities.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







