



The U.S. Space Force has taken a decisive step forward in advancing the Golden Dome missile defence shield by awarding around half a dozen contracts to various companies to develop competing missile defence prototypes.





These contracts mark the launch of a competitive race for future contracts worth tens of billions of dollars.





Companies including Northrop Grumman, True Anomaly, Lockheed Martin, and Anduril are among the recipients, with some contracts valued at around $10 million. The awards fund the development of phase interceptors designed to shoot down missiles as they enter space, along with the fire control stations responsible for coordinating satellite signals and guiding interceptors.​





The Golden Dome initiative, announced by President Donald Trump in May 2025, aims to create a large-scale, layered missile shield incorporating space-based interceptors that can destroy missiles early in their flight path, well before they threaten the United States.





The program is envisioned to integrate a network of satellites for detection, tracking, and targeting, complementing existing systems like Patriot and THAAD missiles. General Michael Guetlein of the Space Force has been appointed to oversee the program's progress.​





To date, contractors have been asked to develop four different interceptor versions targeting threats across various altitudes and speeds, including missiles in the boost phase and faster hypersonic missiles.





These efforts are structured with "prize pools" to incentivise rapid prototype development, with a largest prize pool of $340 million for on-orbit testing success. Production contracts following prototype phases are anticipated to be worth between $1.8 billion to $3.4 billion annually.





However, developing and testing a single space-based interceptor prototype could cost from $200 million up to $2 billion, according to industry estimates.​





The Golden Dome represents a significant departure from traditional ground-based missile defences by placing weapons in orbit to intercept threats early, enhancing reaction times and coverage. While initial contracts have been awarded, many more are expected as the programme matures and competition increases.





The program faces operational and technical challenges but remains a central focus for the Pentagon’s layered homeland defence strategy.​





The contracts awarded to build prototypes set the stage for accelerated development of this multi-billion-dollar defence initiative, reflecting the Pentagon’s emphasis on space as a critical domain for future missile defence capabilities.​