



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in South Africa to a ceremonial reception as he commenced his visit to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg. He was greeted warmly at the airport with a cultural performance featuring traditional South African dancers and musicians, marking a vibrant start to his visit.





Members of the Indian diaspora gathered enthusiastically to welcome him, many waving the Indian flag and expressing pride in witnessing the Prime Minister’s arrival.





Among those welcoming him was South African actress and producer Tarina Patel, who expressed her delight at meeting the Indian leader.





She mentioned that she had missed his earlier visit in 2023 and described herself as a proud Gujarati, reflecting the strong cultural ties between India and the Indian-origin community in South Africa. The event underscored the emotional and cultural connection shared by the Indian diaspora with their homeland.





In a social media post, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced that Prime Minister Modi had landed in Pretoria to a warm and ceremonial reception.





He noted that several crucial engagements lay ahead as part of the Prime Minister’s official program for the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. The visit signals New Delhi’s continued engagement with African partners, reinforcing India’s diplomatic priorities across the Global South.





The 2025 G20 Summit, scheduled from 21 to 23 November, carries historic importance as it is the first to be hosted on the African continent. For India, the summit provides an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with African nations and advance issues central to developing economies.





Topics expected to dominate discussions include sustainable growth, debt restructuring, digital transformation, and reforms in global governance. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to highlight India’s push for inclusive global development and equitable access to technology.





This marks Modi’s fourth official visit to South Africa, following earlier trips in 2016, 2018, and 2023 for bilateral and BRICS-related meetings. His presence underscores the depth of India–South Africa relations and shared commitment to strengthening South–South cooperation.





The visit also pays tribute to the historical bonds between the two nations, rooted in the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi’s time in South Africa and the enduring solidarity between the two peoples.





The current summit continues the trend of G20 leadership being shaped by the Global South, following Indonesia’s presidency in 2022, India’s in 2023, and Brazil’s in 2024. With South Africa as host, this sequence underscores the growing influence of developing economies in global decision-making.





As countries face mounting challenges linked to climate change, energy access, and geopolitical instability, such cooperation becomes increasingly vital.





According to Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, the G20 continues to serve as a vital platform for advancing development-oriented policies that resonate with the Global South.





He highlighted that under the presidencies of Brazil and South Africa, the forum has maintained a sharp focus on inclusivity, digital innovation, energy transition, and social equity.





Dalela emphasised that India is pleased to see the continuation of many initiatives introduced under its 2023 presidency, particularly those promoting sustainable growth and digital public infrastructure.





He further added that South Africa’s G20 presidency has been structured around four key verticals, each addressing issues crucial for collective progress among emerging economies. Year-long deliberations have produced meaningful outcomes across domains such as climate resilience, investment in human capital, and digital governance.





The discussions have also promoted dialogue on issues that directly affect vulnerable populations, demonstrating how the G20 continues to evolve as a voice for fairness and development.





A notable aspect of this year’s summit is the participation of the African Union as a full and permanent member of the G20. This inclusion, formalised during India’s presidency in 2023, represents a major step towards improving representation and balance within global economic institutions.





The African Union’s membership ensures that African nations have an equal seat at the decision-making table and a stronger voice in shaping the global development agenda.





Prime Minister Modi’s participation in Johannesburg signals India’s consistent advocacy for the Global South and its emphasis on collective progress through multilateral cooperation.





The visit reaffirms India’s commitment to ensuring that emerging nations remain central to global economic conversations, especially in areas like green energy transitions, digital access, and fair trade practices.





As the summit proceeds, Modi’s engagements with world leaders are expected to reinforce India’s image as a proactive proponent of inclusive global governance and sustainable growth.





