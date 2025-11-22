



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Johannesburg on November 21, 2025, to participate in the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit, marking the first time the summit is hosted on African soil.





On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi held his first bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the deepening and diversification of India-Australia cooperation since their relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020.





Australian Prime Minister Albanese described the India-Australia partnership as "very strong" and expressed his belief that the economic relationship between the two countries has significant potential for further strengthening.





He also conveyed condolences regarding the recent terrorist attack in Delhi and the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia that claimed the lives of several Indian Umrah pilgrims. Both leaders underscored the importance of defence and security ties going forward and committed to enhancing collaboration in these areas.





This meeting came a day after the 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue in New Delhi, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.





The dialogue reviewed broad bilateral cooperation and progress under various pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including trade, investment, defence, education, science and technology, space, energy, and people-to-people links.





Regional and global issues, particularly developments in the Indo-Pacific, were also discussed, affirming a shared commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. Penny Wong also met India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the visit.





Upon his arrival in Johannesburg, PM Modi witnessed cultural performances by the Indian diaspora, including a rendition of the South African Girmitiya song "Ganga Maiya" in Tamil. He praised the diaspora for sustaining the cultural connection with India through songs and prayers despite hardships faced over generations.





The Prime Minister highlighted the enduring bonds between India and South Africa, reinforced by shared values and history.





PM Modi also outlined the importance of the G20 Summit theme, "Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability," as advanced by South Africa, building on the outcomes of previous summits held in New Delhi, India, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.





He emphasised India's vision of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world as one family) and the concept of "One earth, One Family and One future." The summit affords an opportunity to address key global issues and engage with leaders from partner countries.





Additionally, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 6th IBSA Summit on the sidelines of the G20.





The meeting between PM Modi and PM Albanese reiterated the strength of the India-Australia relationship, particularly in economics, defence, and security. Both sides are committed to enhancing cooperation in strategic areas while addressing broader regional and global challenges collaboratively during the G20 framework.​





Based On ANI Report







