



Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed warm gratitude to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for the hospitable welcome extended to him at the G20 Summit 2025 held in Johannesburg. Upon arrival, PM Modi acknowledged the profound significance of the summit, which is the first G20 gathering hosted on African soil, reflecting a milestone for the continent and the Global South in international diplomacy.​





During the summit, PM Modi engaged in multiple bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening India's global partnerships. Key discussions included his meeting with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, reaffirming India's commitment to a forward-looking and robust friendship with Vietnam.





Additionally, the Prime Minister interacted with officials from Singapore and Angola to explore enhanced avenues of cooperation.​





A major highlight of Modi's address was the urgent call for enhanced international cooperation in disaster preparedness and response. Noting the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters worldwide, he emphasised the gravity of this challenge facing humanity.





Modi highlighted India's establishment of the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group during its 2023 G20 presidency as foundational in promoting global collaboration on this issue. He also applauded South Africa’s prioritisation of disaster resilience in the summit agenda.​





PM Modi advocated a paradigm shift from a “response-centric” to a “development-centric” approach to disaster resilience, underscoring the need for proactive integration of nutrition, public health, sustainable agriculture, and disaster preparedness to bolster global security.





Furthermore, he referenced the "Deccan Principles" agreed upon during the New Delhi G20 Summit of 2023, suggesting the development of a G20 roadmap guided by these principles to advance renewable energy, energy-efficiency, and climate finance commitments.​





In line with fostering inclusivity through technology, PM Modi proposed the creation of a G20 Open Satellite Data Partnership. This initiative aims to enhance the accessibility, interoperability, and usefulness of satellite data collected by G20 space agencies, particularly benefiting Global South countries.





Modi emphasised the philosophical view that space technology should serve all humanity and that this partnership would represent a significant step in realising this vision.​





Additionally, Modi introduced proposals for other forward-looking initiatives, such as a G20 Critical Minerals Circularity Initiative focusing on recycling and sustainable use of critical minerals to support clean energy transitions.





He also proposed a G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative targeting the training of one million certified trainers across Africa to empower youth employment and inclusive growth.​





PM Modi’s comprehensive engagement at the Johannesburg summit underscored India's leadership role in advancing sustainable development, disaster resilience, and technological cooperation, while reaffirming India’s commitment to the aspirations and concerns of the Global South.





His participation reinforced the themes of solidarity, equality, and sustainability that are central to the 2025 G20 Summit.​​





This visit marked a continuing trajectory of India’s global diplomacy to deepen partnerships, foster multilateral cooperation, and address pressing global challenges with a vision of "One Earth, One Family, One Future."





Based On ANI Report







