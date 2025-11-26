



Infinity Campus is a state-of-the-art facility spread across 2,00,000 square feet workspace





Campus to Boost India’s Private Space Capabilities through designing, developing, integrating and testing multiple launch vehicles





Prime Minister will inaugurate Indian space start-up Skyroot’s Infinity Campus on 27th November at 11 AM via video conferencing. He will also unveil Skyroot’s first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, with capability to launch satellites to orbit.





The state-of-the-art facility will have around 2,00,000 square feet workspace for designing, developing, integrating and testing multiple launch vehicles, with a capacity to build one orbital rocket every month.





Skyroot is India’s leading private space company, founded by Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, both alumni of Indian Institutes of Technology and former scientists of ISRO turned entrepreneurs. In November 2022, Skyroot launched its sub-orbital rocket, Vikram-S, becoming the first Indian private company to launch a rocket to space.





The rapid rise of private space enterprises is a testament to the success of the transformative reforms carried out by the Government in the last few years, reinforcing India’s leadership as a confident and capable global space power.





