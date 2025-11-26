



India is on the verge of finalising nearly USD 450 million in new BrahMos missile export contracts, reflecting a substantial leap in its defence export ambitions.





These agreements are currently in the final negotiation stages with several friendly nations highly impressed by the missile’s combat-proven performance during Operation Sindoor. The missile's precision, speed, and reliability during this operation have greatly enhanced its international appeal.





The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, jointly developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia, is renowned for its capability to travel at speeds between Mach 2.8 and 3.0.





It can engage targets beyond 450 kilometres, with verified efficacy in various combat scenarios, notably disabling multiple Pakistani air bases for days during Operation Sindoor. This operational success has significantly bolstered its credibility on the global defence market.





These contracts are expected to be formalised soon with nations that witnessed the missile's combat capabilities firsthand, adding to India's growing defence export portfolio. The missile's versatility is reflected in its deployment options: it can be launched from land, sea, and air platforms, making it highly adaptable and attractive to diverse military requirements. Following these deals, additional export interest from countries across Southeast Asia and beyond is anticipated.





The announcement of these deals coincides with India’s broader strategic push to increase indigenous defence production and exports, thus reducing dependency on traditional arms suppliers. The successful export agreements underscore India's growing stature as a global defence supplier.





The BrahMos missile was recently showcased at prominent international defence exhibitions such as the Dubai Air Show, where it garnered considerable buyer interest.





In conclusion, the near-finalisation of USD 450 million in BrahMos missile exports marks a milestone in India's defence diplomacy and industrial capability.





This development is not only a commercial success but also strengthens India's strategic partnerships in the region. The momentum from these sales is likely to catalyse further demand for advanced Indian missile systems internationally, consolidating India’s position as a major player in missile technology exports.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











