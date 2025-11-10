



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to undertake the annual performance review of the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) in New Delhi on Monday, November 10, 2025.





This session is a significant event meant to assess the progress and future plans of these organisations, critical to India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Rajnath Singh had earlier declared 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’, emphasizing the importance of technological development by DPSUs, alongside boosting exports and indigenisation. To support this, he urged the DPSUs to increase their investment and manpower dedicated to research and development (R&D). Since then, all DPSUs have prepared detailed R&D roadmaps spanning the next five years.





Over the past decade, the 16 DPSUs have collectively invested ₹30,952 crore in R&D. The Ministry of Defence has announced plans to double this pace, projecting an expenditure of ₹32,766 crore over the next five years.





Historically, the major investment was by the older DPSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited, and Bharat Dynamics Limited. However, the drive is now spread across all DPSUs.





The seven new DPSUs created from the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board are expected to invest over ₹3,000 crore for R&D in the same period, while defence shipyards plan an investment exceeding ₹1,300 crore.





During the review event, a compilation of design and development (D&D) and R&D projects completed over the last ten years, along with plans for the subsequent five years, will be released. Additionally, HAL’s new R&D Manual will be unveiled, designed to provide greater flexibility, speed, risk assessment, and resource allocation in R&D projects.





Apart from technical progress, Rajnath Singh will also launch a report titled ‘Swayam’, focusing on renewable energy initiatives across the 16 DPSUs. This is the first comprehensive effort under the Department of Defence Production to catalogue energy efficiency practices within these organisations.





The DPSUs recorded commendable financial performances for 2024-25, with a total turnover of ₹1.08 lakh crore, marking a 15.4% growth over the previous year. Profit after tax stood at ₹20,021 crore, reflecting a 19.5% increase. Export performance also saw a remarkable boost, rising by 51% compared to the prior financial year.





The event will further include felicitations for various DPSUs recognizing their notable contributions and the exchange of important Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), underscoring ongoing collaborations and commitments to advance India’s defence capabilities.





This review reflects the government’s strong commitment to reinforcing India’s defence industrial base by boosting innovation, self-reliance, and sustainable growth through enhanced R&D, export promotion, and energy efficiency measures.​





Based On IANS Report







