



The redeveloped Hanimaadhoo International Airport in the Maldives was officially inaugurated by President Mohamed Muizzu, with India’s Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, attending the ceremony as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of India.





The event marked a significant milestone in India–Maldives cooperation in the field of aviation, economic development, and regional connectivity.





The modernisation of the airport was financed through a line of credit extended by India’s EXIM Bank, highlighting New Delhi’s continued support for infrastructure development across the Maldives.





The project aligns with India’s larger vision of partnership-driven growth in the Indian Ocean region, particularly through sustainable transport and tourism connectivity.





President Muizzu described the newly redeveloped Hanimaadhoo International Airport as a strategic catalyst for unlocking the economic potential of the northern Maldives.





He stated that the project would serve as a gateway for development, tourism expansion, and enhanced global connectivity for the island nation. The President also underlined the employment and business opportunities expected to emerge as operations at the upgraded airport scale up.





The inauguration featured a historic landing by a Maldivian A320 aircraft, carrying President Muizzu to the ceremony. Commanded by a pilot from Hanimaadhoo, the flight was the largest aircraft ever to land at the airport, symbolising the enhanced operational capability of the new facility. The upgraded runway spans 2,465 metres, making it suitable for narrow-body jet operations and potential future international services.





The new passenger terminal, covering an area of 10,380 square metres, embodies the Maldives’ commitment to modern airport infrastructure. Designed with contemporary architecture and operational efficiency in mind, the terminal can handle up to 1.3 million passengers annually. It includes advanced facilities and passenger amenities aimed at improving travel efficiency and service standards.





The President’s Office, in a post on X, highlighted that the airport now features an aerobridge—the first of its kind in an atoll—underscoring the government’s decentralisation policy and efforts to spread development beyond the capital region. The upgraded airport, it added, will significantly strengthen international connectivity and bring equitable growth to the northern islands.





Another announcement from the President’s Office noted the launch of new banking facilities by the Bank of Maldives at Hanimaadhoo International Airport.





These include an ATM and dollar counter services intended to facilitate easier foreign exchange access for both international travellers and Maldivian citizens. The introduction of such financial services aims to boost the travel experience, strengthen international commerce, and support the airport’s role as a global gateway.





During his visit, Minister Naidu also held bilateral discussions with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel. Both leaders explored ways to enhance air connectivity between India and the Maldives, deepen cooperation in the civil aviation sector, and support mutual initiatives promoting tourism, trade, and people-to-people ties.





The meeting reflected the ongoing commitment of both nations to maintaining robust and mutually beneficial relations through practical collaboration and shared regional objectives.





The inauguration of the Hanimaadhoo International Airport stands as a notable example of India–Maldives partnership delivering tangible results.





The upgraded facility is set to transform northern Maldives into an emerging hub of tourism, commerce, and logistics, while also symbolising the enduring friendship between the two neighbouring nations.





