



The TEJAS fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show on November 21, 2025, presents a serious challenge to India's defence industrial reputation and its ambitions to become a major global aerospace player. However, India's response to this incident can transform a setback into a demonstration of resilience and credible maturity in the defence sector.





The key lies in conducting transparent and multidisciplinary investigations, implementing visible engineering and procedural fixes, instituting independent oversight mechanisms, and managing the narrative with disciplined, honest communication.





India's TEJAS program, since its maiden flight in 2001, had only experienced one hull-loss accident before the Dubai incident, reflecting a strong safety record over tens of thousands of fleet hours.





This compares favourably with global fighter jets like the F-16, Gripen, Rafale, and Eurofighter Typhoon, all of which faced multiple accidents but recovered through persistent technical improvements and safety overhauls.





Transparent publication of investigation findings, as done internationally for comparable accidents, is essential to maintain trust and credibility among domestic and global defence markets.





To protect the 'Made in India' defence tag and boost export potential, India should initiate quick, credible engineering probes that involve IAF pilots, HAL/ADA engineers, certification authorities, global OEMs, and UAE officials. Publishing redacted but comprehensive causes and mandated actions will reinforce confidence.





Establishing a Military Aviation Safety Board similar to the US NTSB, aligned with international airworthiness standards (like AS9100), digitised traceability of components, and rigorous human factors analysis, will strengthen institutional oversight and safety governance.





A coordinated crisis communication cell should be formed jointly by the Ministry of Defence, IAF, and HAL for proactive and honest messaging. This should put the TEJAS incident into context by citing safety histories and recovery narratives of global fighter programs, reassuring customers and stakeholders.





Strategically linking India’s broader military achievements, like Operation Sindoor, with this event can showcase India's ascent as a technology-driven, mature defence manufacturer capable of learning and evolving from failures.





Denial or nationalistic defiance risks long-term damage to India's defence export ambitions. Instead, adopting transparent investigations, visible corrective actions, independent oversight, and disciplined narrative control can reposition India as a credible and responsible aerospace player poised for sustainable growth in global defence markets.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







