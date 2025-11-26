



The inauguration of Safran’s new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad marks a significant milestone in India’s aviation development strategy.





Virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility at the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park within the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is a landmark investment in India’s aerospace maintenance capability.





This inauguration not only reflects the deepening Indo-French technological partnership but also underscores India’s rapid emergence as a trusted destination for high-value aerospace engineering and services.





The SAESI facility is dedicated to servicing LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engines that power the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft families. These new-generation engines are core to modern commercial aviation fleets, valued for their fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.





Safran’s decision to locate this major MRO centre in India places the country among global aviation

service hubs such as Singapore and Dubai. It also represents the first instance of a leading global engine OEM establishing a full-fledged engine MRO operation in India, highlighting confidence in the local industrial ecosystem and workforce capability.





The facility spans approximately 45,000 square metres and involves an initial investment of about ₹1,300 crore.





Once it reaches full operational capacity by 2035, SAESI will be able to maintain and repair up to 300 LEAP engines annually. This scale of operation will make the Hyderabad plant one of the largest engine service centres globally.





The project will generate more than 1,000 high-skilled technical and engineering jobs for Indian professionals, developing a deep base of local expertise in complex aero engine technologies. The presence of advanced testing, inspection, and repair equipment will enable Indian technicians to handle high-precision processes to global quality standards.





From a strategic perspective, the Hyderabad MRO facility aligns closely with the Government of India’s vision for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Developing indigenous capacity to service advanced aircraft engines will significantly reduce the outflow of foreign exchange previously spent on overseas maintenance contracts. It will also strengthen India’s resilience in sustaining its civil aviation operations domestically and foster the creation of a wider aerospace supply chain anchored in local capability.





Furthermore, the move complements India’s long-term goal of becoming an aviation services hub capable of serving not only domestic airlines but also regional carriers operating within Asia and the Middle East.





The establishment of this MRO centre also coincides with a broader policy thrust to transform India’s aviation ecosystem. Over the past few years, the government has introduced several industry-friendly reforms to encourage investment in MRO infrastructure.





The MRO Guidelines 2021 streamlined regulatory procedures, while amendments to the GST regime in 2024 reduced the tax burden on service providers. The National Civil Aviation Policy of 2016 also laid the groundwork for rationalising space allocation, leasing terms, and royalty charges for MRO operators at airports. These measures have collectively improved the viability and competitiveness of India’s MRO sector.





In addition to its immediate economic benefits, the Safran facility is expected to generate long-term technological dividends. Knowledge transfer, skill development, and supply chain integration with Indian partners will stimulate local innovation in materials, repair technologies and precision manufacturing.





Safran’s collaboration with Indian educational and technical institutions is likely to contribute to training programmes that will prepare a new generation of aviation engineers with hands-on expertise in turbine engine systems.





Taken together, the SAESI facility set up by Safran represents a decisive step toward positioning India as a global aviation maintenance and engineering powerhouse. It strengthens the country’s aerospace infrastructure, catalyses job creation, and enhances self-reliance in a critical technology domain.





With its robust policy environment, skilled workforce, and growing air traffic demand, India is poised to emerge as a major hub for aircraft engine maintenance, offering world-class support to airlines across the region.











