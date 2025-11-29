



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that in the current global environment and complex realities of India's neighbourhood, past institutional structures are inadequate to meet future threats.





He stressed that reforms have transitioned from being optional to an absolute strategic necessity.





The transforming nature of warfare and the complexity of threats such as terrorism, cross-border support to extremists, attempts to alter the status quo, maritime pressures, and information warfare demand constant vigilance and an agile defence posture.





At the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, Singh highlighted that reforms at all levels enhance institutions' adaptability and bolster the agility of the armed forces. The defence procurement process has been reformed, armed forces synergy improved, and financial powers devolved to increase operational efficiency.





These measures, he asserted, give the nation confidence to shape its destiny amid rapidly evolving threats. The military is also moving towards integrating cutting-edge technologies and prioritising indigenous defence production to strengthen self-reliance.





Singh underscored that India cannot depend on legacy structures to confront future security challenges. Instead, the country must develop resilience across defence, economy, and society to recover and adapt swiftly.





The armed forces play a vital role as the backbone of this resilience, extending their contributions beyond traditional defence through disaster relief, peacekeeping missions, and enhancing international partnerships.





Economic interdependence globally has introduced vulnerabilities in supply chains and critical technologies, which India must proactively manage to ensure sustained preparedness.





The minister reinforced that India's role on the global stage is growing, and safeguarding national sovereignty and security will be uncompromising priorities.





He called for continued reforms to modernise forces with new platforms, technologies, and structures while promoting transparency and accountability in defence procurement.





The ongoing challenges in India's immediate neighbourhood necessitate a clear and vigilant approach to counter multifaceted threats effectively.





Rajnath Singh positioned reforms as essential drivers of national security and transformation, making India equipped to face emerging and future challenges with confidence and strategic foresight.​





Agencies







