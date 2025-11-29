



The Russian State Duma is poised to ratify a significant military pact with India, paving the way for enhanced strategic cooperation between the two nations.





This development comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s scheduled state visit to India on 4-5 December for the 23rd bilateral summit. The move signals deepening defence ties and paves the way for more seamless collaboration in military operations.





The agreement, formally known as the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS), was signed on 18 February 2025 in Moscow by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and then-Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin.





It aims to facilitate logistical support for armed forces through reciprocal access to each other’s military facilities and resources. This will ease operational challenges during joint exercises, humanitarian missions, and possible future contingencies.





The Russian government has expressed optimism about the pact, highlighting that its ratification will solidify military cooperation with India. The State Duma has made the agreement and explanatory notes publicly available through its ratification database, signifying transparency and importance to Russian defence policy. Official Russian media agency TASS emphasised the pact’s potential to streamline joint military activities.





Through RELOS, Indian Navy ships and aircraft will have enhanced access to Russian naval bases for logistic support. This access is particularly relevant for the Indian Navy’s Talwar-class frigates and the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier, both of which are capable of operating in extreme Arctic climatic conditions.





The vessels’ ability to sail through freezing Arctic waters positions India as a maritime partner capable of participating in Northern Hemisphere operations alongside Russia.





The pact will likely enable more frequent and better-coordinated joint military exercises between India and Russia, potentially extending into the Arctic region. India’s increasing LNG shipments from Russia’s Yamal Peninsula underscore growing economic and strategic engagement in the Arctic, where the maritime logistics facilitated by RELOS could be critical.





This geographic expansion in military cooperation also supports India’s interests in securing its energy supply routes and operational reach.





Beyond military readiness, the agreement will also streamline collaboration in disaster relief and humanitarian missions, reflecting a broader understanding of cooperation beyond strictly combat scenarios.





By simplifying procedures for logistics and support, joint responses to emergencies or natural disasters in the region can be more effective and timely.





The ratification of RELOS also holds substantial geopolitical significance. Strengthening India-Russia military ties counters prevailing strategic shifts in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic arenas, offering both countries enhanced flexibility in navigating complex security environments.





It reinforces mutual trust and shared interests amid evolving global security dynamics.





India’s indigenous naval capabilities, coupled with Russian military technology and infrastructure, create a robust bilateral defence partnership underpinned by this agreement. The operational freedom offered by RELOS is expected to bolster joint readiness and interoperability, advancing India’s aspirations as a key Indo-Pacific security actor.





Overall, the impending ratification of the RELOS pact marks a milestone in India-Russia defence cooperation. It provides a legal and operational framework for expanded maritime and military engagement, including crucial Arctic operations. This development will be closely watched during President Putin’s state visit, reflecting the ongoing strategic convergence between the two countries.





