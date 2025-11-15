



Rosoboronexport, part of ROSTEC State Corporation, is organising the sole Russian exhibit at the Dubai Air Show 2025, running from November 17 to 21 in Dubai, UAE.





The Russian pavilion spans 1,000 square meters and features over 850 products including defence, dual-use, and civilian technologies from leading Russian defence holdings such as United Aircraft Corporation and Tactical Missiles Corporation.​





Key highlights include the debut of the Su-57E fifth-generation fighter in the Middle East, demonstrated through static and flight displays. This is Russia’s offer of not only delivering advanced fighters but enabling localisation of production in foreign countries, which is significant for technology transfer and next-generation aircraft development.​​





Rosoboronexport will also present advanced weaponry integrated with the Su-57E, such as the RVV-MD2 air-to-air missiles, Kh-38MLE and Kh-69 air-to-surface missiles, and the unique RVV-BD extended-range air-to-air missile. The Russian Knights aerobatic team will feature the Su-35S fighters, adding a dynamic element to the airshow.​





In rotary-wing aviation, the Ka-52 attack helicopter will participate with its unique coaxial rotor for agile manoeuvres, alongside showcasing advanced air weapons including the Kh-MD multipurpose missile and the combat-proven 305E guided missile.





The unmanned aerial vehicle segment includes Orlan-10E, Orlan-30, and Skat-350M reconnaissance UAVs, with loitering munitions such as the Lancet-E system, notable for extensive combat experience.​





A milestone at this air show is the full-scale display of Russian air defence systems for the first time, including the Pantsir-SMD-E very short-range surface-to-air missile system designed to counter a variety of aerodynamic threats including UAVs.





It features a modular design with a high missile load capacity — up to 48 miniature TKB-1055 short-range SAMs or 12 57E6 missiles per combat module. This system, developed by High-Precision Weapons, addresses the current UAV threat effectively and can be deployed flexibly on rooftops or prepared sites.​​





Additional key exhibits include the Dzhigit tripod-mounted launcher, Verba MANPADS effective even under optical jamming, and the SKVP airspace control system capable of detecting small aircraft and UAVs. Rosoboronexport also showcases a cutting-edge Item 177S turbojet engine with improved performance metrics.​​





The static display comprises the modernised Yak-130M combat trainer, equipped with advanced avionics and an expanded guided weapons suite which includes the RVV-MD short-range missile and KAB-250LG-E guided bombs.





The IL-76MD-90A military transport aircraft will exhibit enhanced transport capabilities, including optional self-protection electronic warfare and specialised equipment like firefighting and casualty evacuation.​





Rosoboronexport expects to engage in comprehensive talks and meetings with delegations from the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America focusing on technology cooperation, leveraging the air show to promote successful and prospective collaborative projects.​





In essence, the Dubai Air Show 2025 will spotlight Russia’s vast array of advanced aerospace and defence technologies, asserting its position in the global defence market with a record showcase designed to enhance partnerships and export opportunities.​





This report highlights the strategic significance of Russia’s exhibition, the latest products, and the focus on next-generation warfare capabilities, set against the backdrop of a key international aerospace event.​





