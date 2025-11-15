



Security forces have intensified crackdowns across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Red Fort blast investigation, with coordinated raids launched across key districts including Baramulla, Pulwama and Shopian.





The operations were aimed at neutralising subversive elements and reinforcing public order, a police spokesperson confirmed.





According to officials, six individuals allegedly linked to subversive networks were detained and subsequently bound down under preventive legal provisions. The searches spanned 22 identified properties associated with suspected over ground workers (OGWs), resulting in 20 of them being placed under binding restrictions, while two were detained under provisions of preventive detention law.





The authorities further examined two individuals already booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) who are currently on bail. One of them was bound down under preventive law following scrutiny. Police have also identified eight other UAPA-accused persons for bail cancellation, with two cases already submitted before the competent court for legal action.





Officers confirmed that 16 cordon and search operations (CASOs) were executed across the Kashmir Valley as part of the wider anti-subversion effort. In the course of these operations, 292 vehicles were subjected to thorough checks to ensure compliance with movement regulations and to detect suspicious activity.





The spokesperson added that five individuals tied to the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance (E&IMCO) framework and two affiliates of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) were also searched. Additionally, two absconding UAPA-accused persons were successfully traced and brought under legal watch.





In Pulwama district, searches were extended to locations believed to be linked with the Jammu and Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan (JKNOP) and other cross-border subversive networks. Several spots were raided under the CASO framework, reflecting stepped-up security vigilance in the southern sector of the valley.





Meanwhile, similar enforcement efforts were reported from Shopian, where police teams carried out extensive searches at multiple premises linked with suspected JeI and JKNOP members and associates.





These operations, officials clarified, were part of an ongoing strategy to disrupt networks that provide logistical, financial, or other assistance to terror-related activities from within civilian areas.





The police emphasised that the recent actions are preventive in nature and grounded in intelligence inputs suggesting renewed attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to reactivate dormant cells in the valley after the Red Fort incident.





Continuous operational monitoring and law enforcement coordination are being maintained to stabilise the security situation and reassure the public of sustained peacekeeping measures.