



Russia has officially launched its latest nuclear submarine, named Khabarovsk, designed to carry the underwater nuclear drone Poseidon, often referred to as the "doomsday missile" for its immense destructive capabilities.





This launch ceremony took place at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk, with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and Naval Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev among the dignitaries present. The Khabarovsk is a heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser intended to enhance Russia's maritime security and national interests across the world's oceans.​





The Poseidon drone, designed for intercontinental travel, possesses a compact nuclear propulsion system and can travel at great depths at speeds exceeding those of modern submarines and torpedoes. Russian officials claim it can autonomously operate over vast distances, enabling the Khabarovsk-class submarines to be its primary carriers.





The drone carries a nuclear warhead capable of generating radioactive tsunamis—potentially flooding and devastating entire coastal cities if detonated underwater.​





The Khabarovsk submarine was designed by Rubin, the Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering, with a focus on deploying advanced underwater weapons and robotic systems for deep-sea naval missions. The vessel is presented as a significant leap in Russia’s nuclear deterrence strategy, demonstrating ongoing expansion in advanced unmanned underwater weapon systems despite global sanctions and geopolitical tensions.​





President Vladimir Putin recently announced the successful test of the nuclear-powered Poseidon, highlighting its compact nuclear power plant, which is significantly smaller than the conventional reactors found in strategic submarines.





Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev and Chair of Duma Defence Committee Andrei Kartapolov have described the Poseidon as a "Doomsday missile" capable of wiping out whole coastal nations, underscoring its role as a fearsome strategic weapon.​





The Khabarovsk is expected to join Russia's Pacific Fleet and operate alongside other special-purpose submarines equipped with Poseidon drones. While full operational commissioning is projected around 2026 following sea trials, the launch clearly signals Russia’s intent to maintain strategic dominance in undersea warfare with this silent, stealthy, and potentially apocalyptic weapon system.​​





The Khabarovsk submarine and Poseidon drone represent a new class of underwater nuclear deterrent capable of intercontinental strikes and catastrophic coastal damage through nuclear-powered autonomous underwater drones, reshaping the strategic maritime balance.





