



India’s defence electronics landscape is undergoing a decisive transformation. Across DRDO’s network of laboratories and deployments on the front lines, indigenous sensors, seekers, radars, and electronic warfare (EW) suites are moving beyond prototypes to proven, combat-ready systems. These technologies now underpin mission-critical capabilities in air defence, naval warfare, and undersea operations, reinforcing India’s credibility and sovereignty in defence manufacturing.

Systems-First Approach To Self-Reliance

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is adopting a systems-first pathway to self-reliance. This approach focuses on designing and realising indigenous core electronics—such as radars, seekers, avionics, EW and underwater sensors—and integrating them into complete weapon and surveillance systems. The aim is to shorten the cycle from development to induction through mission-mode programmes, rigorous user-linked trials, and concurrent production involving private industry.





Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, has reiterated that indigenous defence electronics are central to deterrence and supply-chain security. The emphasis remains on field validation, service readiness, and seamless industry scale-up through mechanisms such as Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP) and Transfer of Technology (ToT).





Strengthening Electronic Warfare And Radar Capabilities





The delivery of the Shakti ship-borne advanced EW system to the Indian Navy in November 2021 marked a leap in fleet survivability. This was complemented by progress in indigenous radar development: active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars, Long Range Radar (LRR), Over-the-Horizon Radar (OTHR), and a VHF Surveillance Radar deployed on high-mobility platforms. The introduction of Medium Range Microwave Obscurant Chaff Rockets (MR-MOCR) further enhanced deception and survivability in electronic battlefields.





Missile Systems Empowered By Indigenous Electronics





The maturity of seeker, guidance, and avionics technologies is evident across DRDO’s missile family. The Surface-to-Air Akash-NG, Surface-to-Surface Pralay, and Air-to-Air Astra have demonstrated advancing precision and integration. The Astra’s trial on 12 March 2025 extended its engagement envelope significantly. Rudram series air-to-surface missiles, including Rudram-I and III, have validated indigenous navigation and control electronics, while VL-SRSAM and VSHORADS strengthen India’s layered air defence architecture.





Space Security And Navigation Electronics





The successful execution of Mission Shakti in March 2019 confirmed the agility of India’s space defence electronics. Integrated radar, sensors, and guidance modules achieved direct interception in Low Earth Orbit. This capability demonstrated India’s progress in space tracking and secure signal-processing technologies, paving the way for advanced ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) systems now under development.





Naval Warfare And Undersea Systems





India’s indigenous weapon electronics have extended deeply into naval warfare. The Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRAShM) and Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM) have strengthened long-range precision strike capacity. Torpedo systems such as Varunastra and the missile-assisted SMART platform employ advanced underwater sensors and guidance electronics for anti-submarine warfare. The High Endurance Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (HEAUV) successfully achieved its maiden run in 2024, combining endurance electronics with autonomous navigation systems. The Naval Anti-Ship Missile (NASM) tested in February 2025 marked another major milestone in indigenous air-launched strike electronics.





Combat Vehicles And Airborne Systems Integration





DRDO’s innovation extends to the battlefield domain, bringing electronic superiority to armoured and aerial platforms alike. The Arjun Mk-IA main battle tank, handed over to the Indian Army in February 2021, integrates advanced fire-control and sighting modules. Trials of its dedicated anti-tank guided missile concluded in November 2023. Similarly, the Indian Light Tank prototype conducted successful automotive trials in 2024. On the aviation side, the Indigenous Life Support System (ILSS) with Onboard Oxygen Generation (OBOGS) for the LCA Tejas completed flight testing in March 2025, underscoring progress in integrated avionics and life-support technologies.





Directed Energy Weapons And Counter-UAS Systems





India’s progress in directed-energy systems demonstrates a new frontier in indigenous electronics. The D4 (Drone Detect, Deter & Destroy) system—already operational at critical venues—uses directed-energy weapons for real-time threat neutralisation. On 13 April 2025, India showcased a domestically built 30 kW laser weapon, capable of defeating fixed-wing UAVs and drone swarms. This achievement positions India among a select group of nations with advanced laser tracking, beam control, and target destruction assessment systems.





Propulsion Electronics And Frontier Technologies





Key propulsion milestones—such as long-duration scramjet combustors, a small turbofan engine for cruise missiles, Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjets (SFDR), and Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) for submarines—depend heavily on indigenous sensor, telemetry, and control electronics. In parallel, a Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) transmission between Prayagraj and Vindhyachal in 2022 established secured communication infrastructure, advancing quantum encryption for national defence use.





Building The Defence Electronics Ecosystem





DRDO has expanded its industrial ecosystem to accelerate production and innovation. Over 108 and 75 systems and subsystems have been earmarked for industry-led development, and 136 Development-cum-Production Partners have been onboarded. The organisation has executed more than 2,135 ToT agreements and opened over 2,780 intellectual property rights for Indian enterprises under its 2022 policy. Through the Technology Development Fund (TDF), 81 projects worth ₹324 crore have been sanctioned, while 281 research projects across 52 academic institutes have received ₹1,095 crore in funding. The DRDO Young Scientist Labs (DYSLs), focused on AI, quantum, and smart materials, remain at the cutting edge of frontier defence innovation.





Focus Areas For ESTIC-2025





At ESTIC-2025, the Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing theme will focus on transitioning proven technologies—such as AESA radars, seekers, EW suites, power electronics, and secure communication modules—from successful trials to sustained production. The emphasis will be on strengthening DcPP and ToT partnerships, enabling MSME and start-up participation, and introducing advanced testing and qualification standards for extreme operational environments.





Key programs aligned to this roadmap include the next-generation Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (KUSHA), AEW&C MK-II, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), indigenous AIP for submarines, and space-based ELINT architectures—all deeply reliant on high-reliability defence electronics and strategic semiconductor components.





Aligning With Viksit Bharat 2047





DRDO’s systems-first approach integrates innovation with execution—delivering technology by technology, project by project—to ensure Indian electronics equip Indian platforms predictably and sustainably. The strategic vision ties into the nation’s Viksit Bharat 2047 objective, anchoring technological sovereignty in a domestically strengthened supply chain. By bridging pioneering technologies such as directed energy and quantum communication with mature systems like seekers, EW suites, and radars, DRDO aims to ensure that defence self-reliance scales into enduring industrial and strategic capacity.





