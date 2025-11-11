



Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, expressed his deep sadness over the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort that resulted in the deaths of nine people and injuries to 20 others. In a statement on social media, Xu conveyed his deepest condolences to the victims and extended his thoughts to all those affected by the blast. His message reflected a tone of sympathy and concern for the tragedy that struck a prominent historical and national site in India.





Ambassador Xu’s comments came amid a wave of international reactions and condolences from world leaders and foreign missions, highlighting the global concern and solidarity with India following the incident. Xu Feihong's expression of sorrow underscored China’s recognition of the seriousness of the event and the human cost involved.





Xu Feihong, as the Chinese envoy to India, maintained a diplomatic posture by offering condolences and refraining from any political statements in the immediate aftermath of the attack. His brief but empathetic response was part of a broader pattern of official foreign reactions showing support for India in the face of such violent incidents.





This statement reiterates the customary diplomatic protocol where ambassadors express condolences and solidarity, thereby nurturing bilateral relations even in times of crisis. Xu Feihong’s message stood as a respectful acknowledgment of the tragedy and a gesture of goodwill from China towards India during a difficult moment.​





Based On ANI Report











